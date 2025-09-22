Patna, RJD president Lalu Prasad's daughter Rohini Acharya has alleged that "baseless rumours" were being spread against her by "trolls, paid media and those having the evil intention to capture the party". Bihar: I have no political ambitions, rumours about me baseless, says Lalu's daughter Rohini Acharya

In her latest post on X on Sunday night, she asserted, "I have never had any political ambitions, I am not interested in a Rajya Sabha berth nor in an assembly ticket, nor in backing any other aspirant".

She added, "I have no rivalry with any member of my family, nor am I interested in getting a post in any future government. For me, my self-respect, my dedication towards my parents and the honour of my family are supreme. Baseless rumours are being spread against me by trolls, paid media and those having the evil intention to capture the party".

Acharya's clarification comes close on the heels of a couple of cryptic tweets, which had triggered speculations that the medical graduate-turned-homemaker, who was the party's candidate from Saran in last year's Lok Sabha polls, was unhappy with the clout of her younger brother Tejashwi Yadav.

Reports have appeared in a section of the media that Singapore-based Acharya, who has over two lakh followers on X, but follows only three handles, has "unfollowed" her father and her younger brother.

Both of whom continue to follow here on the social media site.

Ahead of the assembly polls in Bihar, the RJD seems to be bracing for a feud in the family of its founding president.

While Tej Pratap Yadav has been sulking ever since Prasad expelled him from the party earlier this year, Acharya raised many eyebrows with her series of tweets over the past few days.

The 47-year-old came out with a post on her X handle last week in which she had written, "I have been performing my duties as a daughter and a sister and will continue to do so. Neither am I hankering after a post nor do I have any political ambitions".

In yet another tweet, she shared a video while she was being taken to the operating theatre for the surgery that saved her father's life and wrote, "For those who are ready to make sacrifices, putting their own life at stake, fearlessness, boldness and self-respect run in the blood".

Tej Pratap Yadav, who has vowed to queer the pitch for his father's party by forming a motley coalition of non-descript parties, came out in support of Acharya.

"Rohini is much elder to me. As a child, I played in her lap. The sacrifice she had made is hard for any daughter, sister and mother. The anguish she has expressed is justified", the mercurial leader had said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.