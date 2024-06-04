Election Results 2024: Chirag Paswan leads in Bihar's Hajipur Lok Sabha constituency

Two-time MP and president of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Chirag Paswan, was leading RJD's Shiv Chandra Ram by a margin of 39,921 votes as of 12:58 pm, as per the Election Commission of India (ECI) website, from Bihar’s Hajipur constituency. Ram Vilas Paswan’s brother Pasupati Paras is the Hajipur MP, but the seat has now been given to LJP (RV) chief Chirag Paswan. (HT Photo)

As votes were being counted, early trends showed that Paswan’s closest rival for the seat was Shiv Chandra Ram of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Ram is contesting the seat for the second consecutive time.

In 2019, Chirag Paswan’s uncle and former Union minister Pashupati Kumar Paras won the seat, defeating Shiv Chandra Ram by a margin of 20.41%. Paras secured 53.76% of the vote share, while his opponent received 33.36%.

Chirag, aged 41, made his electoral debut in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, winning from the Jamui constituency. He retained his seat in the 2019 elections, defeating his nearest rival Bhudeo Choudhary of the RJD.

His party was part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and won all six seats it contested. However, in 2020, he walked out of the alliance after the BJP’s central leadership prioritised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over seat sharing in the assembly elections.

In the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Chirag Paswan re-formed an alliance with the BJP and fielded candidates in five constituencies including Hajipur, Vaishali, Jamui, Samastipur, and Khagaria under a seat-sharing pact.

The Hajipur constituency holds significance for Chirag Paswan, as his father Ram Vilas Paswan was elected from here eight times as a Lok Sabha member. Ram Vilas Paswan contested polls on tickets from various parties, including Janata Dal, Janata Party (Secular), Bharatiya Lok Dal, Janata Dal (United), and Lok Janshakti Party.

A college dropout from a computer engineering degree, Chirag Paswan also starred opposite Kangana Ranaut in the Bollywood movie Miley Naa Miley Hum in 2011.

The Lok Sabha polls for 543 seats were held in seven phases starting from April 19, with the last phase on June 1. The Bharatiya Janata Party is seeking a rare third term at the Centre with Narendra Modi as Prime Minister.