Home / India News / Bihar man arrested for threatening Sharad Pawar; ‘mentally unstable’ say police

Bihar man arrested for threatening Sharad Pawar; ‘mentally unstable’ say police

india news
Updated on Dec 14, 2022 02:59 PM IST

"A person identified as Narayan Kumar Soni has been arrested from Bihar. He called up NCP President Sharad Pawar's residence Silver Oak yesterday & threatened to kill him. He will be produced before the court today," Mumbai Police said.

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar
Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar
ANI |

A man who reportedly issued a death threat to Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar was arrested from Bihar, Mumbai Police said on Wednesday.

"A person identified as Narayan Kumar Soni has been arrested from Bihar. He called up NCP President Sharad Pawar's residence Silver Oak yesterday & threatened to kill him. He will be produced before the court today," Mumbai Police said.

The police also said that the accused is mentally unstable. He lived in Pune for 10 years. When his wife left him and married another man, the accused told the police, he approached Sharad Pawar in his case.

Also read: Sharad Pawar slams PM Modi for ‘using’ government programs to target opposition

Soni said, "He (Pawar) did not make any effort". It was then that Soni got angry and started to threaten him.

Earlier on Tuesday, Police said that NCP President received a death threat over a phone call.

"An unidentified person called up NCP President Sharad Pawar's residence at Silver Oak and threatened to kill him. A case has been registered against an unidentified person. Police registered a case under section 294,506(2) of IPC," Mumbai Police said on Tuesday.

Further investigations are underway.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sharad pawar ncp
sharad pawar ncp

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out