Bihar man found dead day after he drowned in Nepal's Bagmati river

The body of an Indian man was recovered from an irrigation canal in southern Terai plains in Nepal on Sunday, after he drowned in Bagmati river. This incident occurred months after multiple similar accidents of deaths of Indian tourists were reported in Nepal.(Unsplash/representational)

The body was identified to be of Rohit Kumar Singh, a resident of Bihar's Khagaria district, reported news agency PTI.

The 30-year-old man was bathing at the Bagmati river, in Chandrapur Municipality around 2.40 pm on Saturday, shortly after which he went missing.

He had reportedly consumed alcohol before stepping into the river water, PTI quoted The Himalayan Times, which cited local police.

A rescue team comprising the Armed Police Force’s Disaster Response Unit and local police found Singh's body at around 10.25 am on Sunday, from an irrigation canal of the river in the Gujara Municipality area, said Rautahat DSP Deepak Kumar Rai.

A post-mortem examination was conducted, after which his body was handed over to the family.

This incident occurs months after multiple similar accidents of deaths of Indian tourists were reported in Nepal.

An eighteen-year-old boy from India lost his life while swimming in Nepal's Tinau river in May 2025, reported The Rising Nepal.

A resident of Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district, Sohaib Ansari went missing at around 4 pm on May 22, while swimming in the Tinau River at the dam side in Tinau-3, Palpa after repeated warnings by the authorities to avoid entering the river.

Sohaib was visiting Nepal along with his four other friends at the time of the incident, said the TRN report.

Another report by The Kathmandu Post in the same month, a 15-year-old boy from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur drowned in the Tinau river and lost his life while swimming.

The Palpa district of Nepal, saw another death earlier this year, in March, where a 25-year-old man from Gorakhpur, Shivam Pandey, went missing while swimming, reported Makalukhabar.

Five days later, his body was discovered nearly one kilometer downstream from the Ramdi Ghat in the Bagnaskali Rural Municipality-5 of Palpa district, the report added.