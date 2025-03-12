Menu Explore
Wednesday, Mar 12, 2025
Uzbek woman found dead: Post-mortem examination after her family’s arrival; Delhi man unreachable, say Lucknow cops

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 12, 2025 08:56 PM IST

The deceased, Egamberdieva Zebo, 43, was staying alone at the hotel since March 5 after her companion, a man from Delhi, left, say police

LUCKNOW The Lucknow police has approached the Indian Embassy to reach out to the family of the 43-yr-old Uzbek woman, who was found dead in a hotel in Vibhuti Khand area here on Tuesday. The woman, identified as Egamberdieva Zebo, was staying alone at the hotel since March 5 after her companion, a man from Delhi, left, said cops.

The officer informed that the body has been preserved in the mortuary. (Pic for representation)
The officer informed that the body has been preserved in the mortuary. (Pic for representation)

“We’re taking the help of the Embassy to get in touch with the family of the deceased. The family has been informed about the incident. The woman’s kin will be arriving in the city, only after which the post-mortem examination will be conducted after taking their consent,” said Sunil Singh, SHO, Vibhuti Khand. The officer informed that the body has been preserved in the mortuary.

According to a statement from the Lucknow Police, a distress call was received on emergency helpline 112, reporting that a woman was lying unconscious in a hotel room.

A police team rushed to the hotel and found the woman in an unresponsive state. She was immediately taken to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where doctors declared her dead, the statement read.

The police said the woman had checked in to the hotel with one Satnam Singh, 26, from Delhi on March 2 and they were staying in room number 109. The man left after three days, and the woman had been alone since.

Investigation has so far confirmed that Egamberdieva Zebo first came to Delhi. Satnam brought her to Lucknow by road on March 2. He left on March 5, telling her that he had some work.

According to police sources, the woman might have been involved in flesh trade. “Her passport mentions her visit to Nepal and many other places. Satnam is being contacted, but his phone is switched off,” said a police official.

Wednesday, March 12, 2025
