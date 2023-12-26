close_game
News / India News / Bihar: Mortal remains of soldier killed in J&K terrorist attack consigned to flames

Bihar: Mortal remains of soldier killed in J&K terrorist attack consigned to flames

PTI |
Dec 26, 2023 10:21 AM IST

Bihar: Mortal remains of soldier killed in J&K terrorist attack consigned to flames

Hundreds of residents of Naromurar village in Nawada district bid a tearful adieu to the fallen soldier.

Chandan's parents and wife of just 18 months were inconsolable when the body reached the village around 8.30pm on Monday. His brother Abhinandan lit the pyre. Second son of Jayanti Devi and Mauleshar Singh, Chandan was the sole earning member of the family.

Chandan's body had arrived at Gaya international airport around 1.30pm on Monday in a special aircraft.

Following a wreath-laying ceremony in Gaya, the convoy halted briefly at Prajatantra Chowk where Nawada Lok Sabha MP Chandan Singh and Govindpur MLA Mohd Kamran paid their last respects to the soldier.

Five soldiers were killed and two injured when heavily armed terrorists ambushed two Army vehicles in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on December 21.

Chandan, who had joined the Army in 2017, had returned to his unit, 89 Armed Regiment of Rashtriya Rifles - a counter insurgency force - just a month ago after a leave.

Besides locals, senior state government officials were also present at Naromurar to pay their last respects.

