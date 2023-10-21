Bihar CM Nitish Kumar denies having any desire to get involved with BJP again

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar completely denied having any desire to get involved with BJP again and said on Saturday that what he said during the convocation ceremony in Motihari was misinterpreted by the media. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (PTI)

Nitish while speaking at the convocation ceremony of Mahatma Gandhi Central University in Motihari pointed towards a BJP leader from the stage and said on Thursday, "All the people we have here, are our friends. You will remain connected to me as long as I live."

After Nitish's statement, there were speculations in the media that JDU is again leaning towards BJP but these speculations were completely denied by the Bihar CM today saying that his statement was misinterpreted.

Clarifying his statement, the Bihar CM said, "I just wanted to remind the people over there (in convocation) to remember the work which has been done by the state govt in Bihar else people only falsely talk about the central government."

RJD's Shakti Yadav had also earlier said that "Radha Mohan Singh (of BJP) was sitting in front (during the convocation), so he spoke about his personal relationship. There is no mention of any party. People interpreted him incorrectly."

The BJP had also distanced itself from the comments and said it has no connection any more with Nitish Kumar.

"Nitish Kumar has left, we have asked him to leave. BJP clearly believes that we are together in development but there is a fight on principles. Amit Shah has said that he has no connection with Nitish Kumar" said Saket Choudhary the state BJP chief.

Meanwhile, Senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Friday claimed that Nitish Kumar with his mention of friendship towards Radha Mohan Singh just wanted to 'scare and confuse' his current allies, RJD and Congress, by speaking about his personal equations with those in the BJP.

Reacting to Sushil Kumar Modi's claim Nitish said that Sushil Modi was not even named as Deputy CM in Bihar and now he has no existence over here so he says anything he wants.

"What was Sushil Modi earlier? Have you forgotten about Sushil Modi? When was he here? His (Tejashwi Yadav's) father (Lalu Yadav) was made the chairman of Patna University and he (Sushil Modi) was made General Secretary," said Nitish.

"I was in engineering college and we made them win. This is all old news. We were working well when we were together. But he (Sushil Modi) has been removed now. I am sad that he was not made the Deputy CM. Now he keeps saying something or the other every day," said Nitish.