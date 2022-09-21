Home / India News / CRPF DG says Bihar now free of Maoists, Amit Shah lauds forces' success

CRPF DG says Bihar now free of Maoists, Amit Shah lauds forces' success

Updated on Sep 21, 2022 06:48 PM IST

He said that while Naxalites may have some presence in the form of extortion gangs, there is no place in the eastern state where the Maoists are dominating. Singh said

CRPF DG Kuldiep Singh addresses a press conference on Wednesday. (ANI)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Sohini Goswami

Bihar is now free from Left Wing Extremism, said the director general of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Kuldiep Singh, on Wednesday. He said that while Maosists may have some presence in the form of extortion gangs, there is no place in the eastern state where the rebel outfit is dominating. Singh said

Singh, who addressed a press conference on successes achieved by security forces against Left Wing Extremism, said there is no place in Bihar and Jharkhand that is impenetrable.

Soon after Union home minister Amit Shah took to Twitter to commend the role of the security forces in their fight against Naxals. “Zero tolerance policy of Home Ministry against terrorism and Left-wing extremism (LWE) will continue,” Shah wrote on Twitter in Hindi.

“We can say that now Bihar is Naxal free. They may have a presence in the form of extortion gangs, but there is no place in Bihar where Naxals have domination. There is no place in Bihar and Jharkhand where forces cannot reach,” the CRPF DG was was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Singh further said that through three special operations – ‘Operation Octopus’, ‘Operation Thunderstorm’ and ‘Operation Bulbul’ – launched since April this year, the security forces have freed Burha Pahad along the Jharkhand-Chhattisgarh border from the control of the rebels.

“Burha Pahad was dominated by the Naxals for past 32 years. A permanent base has been set-up there in last two days under Operation Octopus and troops have been sent there through helicopter,” he said.

Singh said the incidents of Left Wing Extremism (LWE) have come down significantly. “There have been 77% reduction. In 2009, it was at an all-time high of 2258, which has come down to 509 at present. Death rate has come down by 85%,” he added.

(With inputs from bureau and agencies)

