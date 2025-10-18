Bihar Phase 1 nomination end, but INDIA stand-off doesn’t

Patna: A total of 1,698candidates filed their papers for the crucial first phase of the assembly elections in Bihar as the chaotic nomination process for the 121 seats that go to the polls on November 6 closed on Friday with no clarity over a seat deal among the constituents of the Opposition Grand Alliance. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar addressing a rally in Ara, Bihar. (HT Photo)

Leaders criss-crossed the state through the day as they rushed to home districts and subdivisional offices to submit their nomination papers after the INDIA bloc appeared to have secured some rough contours of an alliance at midnight on Thursday after days of squabbling. On the final day of nomination, 1,068 candidates filed nominations including Khesari Lal Yadav, Maithili Thakur and ministers Mangal Pandey, Prem Kumar and Renu Devi. In several seats, there was more than one candidate from the INDIA bloc.

In the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), where the seat deal was announced a week ago but some differences remained over choice of constituencies, the nomination process was a relatively smoother affair. Close to a dozen top BJP leaders, including the chief ministers of three states and threeunion ministers participated in nomination rallies of the party candidates.

“For the future of Bihar, the people have decided that the NDA government is essential. If the NDA remains in power, peace will prevail, and development and progress will be achievable. I believe our alliance will win close to 200 seats,” Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal said.

There was no clarity at the time of going to print exactly what the break-up of seats in the Grand Alliance would look like. But On Friday, Mukesh Sahani of the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) announced on X that his party will contest 15 seats. The Congress named its candidates on 48 seats and filed nominations for 40more across the two phases. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), which had been informally allotting its symbols to hopefuls, filed nominations in 40seats, and the Left parties in sixseats.

Senior Congress leaders dispelled talks of lack of coordination among Opposition bloc members. “Everything will be fine, everything is running smoothly. There is no problem,” said former Chhattisgarh CM and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel.

The picture will become clearer on October 20, the last date of withdrawal of nomination. The second phase of the election is on November 11 and the results are on November 14.

On Friday, Sahani rushed to Gaura Bouram in Darbhanga district, where he sprung another surprise — nominating his elder brother Santosh Sahani for the contest from his home constituency.

“I opted to field my brother so that I can campaign for other party candidates,” said Sahani, who was demanding the Opposition bloc declare him as the deputy chief ministerial candidate in Bihar. However, leaders aware of the matter said the RJD did not agree to the demand but assured him a Rajya Sabha seat and two legislative council seats, if the alliance wins the election. “I am not keen on going to Rajya Sabha. I want to become the deputy CM after GA comes to power in Bihar,” Sahani said, when asked why he opted not to contest the polls or file his nomination.

Earlier in the day, Afzal Ali Khan filed his nomination with the “RJD symbol” from the same constituency, claiming to be a true soldier of party supremo Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav. “If I get the RJD symbol, I will contest as the RJD candidate; if not, I will contest as an independent,” he had said.

In a letter dated October 17 RJD state general secretary Mukund Singh informed the Darbhanga district election officer that the Gaura Bauram assembly seat has been allocated to the VIP as part of the INDIA bloc’s seat-sharing agreement. The party said that it will not field any candidate for this seat under its party symbol and requested authorities to disregard any applications claiming RJD’s authorisation for the constituency.

In at least four more assembly seats, more than one candidate from the alliance filed their nomination. In Vaishali, Jale, Lalganj and Bachhwara, all four seats allocated to Congress, nominees from the RJD and Left parties CPI(ML), CPI and CPI(M), have also filed their papers. “There is still time till October 22 to withdraw nomination and we are hopeful that the alliance partners will withdraw its candidates,” said a senior Congress leader.

Till Thursday night, intense negotiations among all allies within the opposition INDIA bloc continued to finalize a seat-sharing deal, although disputes remain between the RJD, Congress, and left parties. Additionally, uncertainty persists over whether the VIP will accept the 13-14 seats offered by the coalition. Sahani, who was earlier adamant about at least 18 seats, agreed to 15 after an intervention from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, said a Congress leader. In a notable concession, Congress relinquished its demand for the seat of Maharajganj, where businessman Vishal Jailswal was nominated by the RJD to replace the 2020 winner Vijay Shankar Dubey, who is from the Congress, another Congress functionary said.

The NDA camp saw its own parleys. Union home minister Amit Shah held a 15-minute meeting with Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, who was battling some discontent in his party over seats given to the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) led by Chirag Paswan. The meeting happened in presence of Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan and JD (U) working president Sanjay Jha.

Later in the day, Shah clarified that the NDA will contest under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. “We have already said that the NDA’s CM will again be Nitish Kumar,” he said at a public rally.

Several prominent BJP leaders joined the nomination filing process at different places. Campaigning for BJP candidate and incumbent Begusarai MLA Kundan Kumar, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis predicted a NDA win. “The wind is blowing in favour of the NDA. Be it Begusarai or the whole of Bihar, the wind is blowing in favour of the NDA here. People are with the NDA. There has always been immense affection for Prime Minister Modi in Bihar, and the state has consistently asserted its claim to him. I believe that under the leadership of PM Modi and Nitish Kumar, Bihar is once again with the NDA,” Fadnavis said.

Janata Dal (United) leader and Union minister Rajiv Ranjan “Lalan” Singh called Mahagathbandhan a “gang of cheats” or “Thugbandhan”. He also asserted that the party was fighting the polls under Kumar’s leadership.