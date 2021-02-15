Bihar police book JD-U MLA in murder case of former member of district board
- Police said a dispute over contract work appears to be the main reason behind the murder.
Police in Bihar’s Naurangiya on Monday lodged an FIR against JD-U leader and Valmiki Nagar legislator Dhirendra Pratrap Singh in connection with the murder of a former member of district board on Sunday.
Kiran Kumar Gorakh Jadhav, superintendent of police (SP), Bagaha police district on Monday said three persons including Dhirendra Pratap Singh, alias Rinku Singh, have been named accused, apart from a few unknown people.
"One person has been taken into custody. We are looking into the matter. Prima facie, a dispute over contract work appears to be the main reason behind the incident," said Jadhav.
The deceased who was shot in the head, was identified as Dayanand Verma, a resident of Gandak Colony, Bettiah and former member of district board.
In the FIR lodged in the Naurangiya police station, Dayanand's wife Kumud Verma said she was an eye-witness to the murder of her husband which took place near Sirisiya chowk in Bagaha subdivision in West Champaran at around 7.15 pm on Sunday.
"When my brother and I reached Sirisiya chowk after coming to know about my husband’s argument with one Shakeel, I saw MLA Rinku Singh reaching the spot in a four-wheeler along with some men. He pointed out my husband after which t some people caught my husband and fired at him from a point blank range," she said.
While the MLA and others fled from the spot, the local people gave a hot chase and managed to catch hold of one Bablu Jaiswal, she said.
On Monday afternoon, high drama unfolded in Bettiah as a large number of the gathered to protest the murder by placing the body near the collectorate. They were finally pacified following assurances of West Champaran district magistrate (DM) Kundan Kumar.
The Valmiki Nagar MLA could not be contacted for comments. Rajya Sabha member and BJP leader Satish Chand Dubey, who has represented Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat after his victory in 2014 polls, however, came out in support of MLA Dhirendra Pratap Singh, saying allegations can be labeled against anybody.
"So far Rinku Singh is concerned, he does not have any criminal background. Let the law take its own course," Dubey said.
Police have registered a case against three persons including the JD-U MLA under Section 302/34 of the IPC and (1-B)A/26/35 of the Arms Act.
