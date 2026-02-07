Bihar police reaches to arrest Pappu Yadav in 35-year-old case, MP asks them to ‘go back’
According to Patna SP City, the case dates back to 1995 and was filed under several sections of the old IPC, which has now been replaced by the BNS.
A team of Bihar police reached the residence of independent member of parliament from the state Pappu Yadav in Patna on Friday to arrest him in connection with a case over three decades old.
The police sought to arrest Yadav even as he claimed that he was being targeted because he criticised the Nitish Kumar-run government in Bihar, particularly over the recent death of a NEET aspirant in the state, reported news agency PTI.
Drama unfolded at Yadav’s place, who represents Bihar’s Purnea in the Parliament, in Patna’s Mandiri region when the police came to arrest him. Yadav reportedly asked the police team to “go back” and promised that he would appear before the court on Saturday.
He also said that he was aware of the court summons and would appear before the court on Saturday, while claiming that cops who had come to arrest him, some of whom were in “civil dress”, had behaved “badly” with him.
"I have come back after attending the Parliament session. I am aware of the court summons and will be appearing tomorrow. But the policemen, some of whom came in civil dress, are behaving badly", he told PTI.
What police reached to arrest Pappu Yadav?
According to Patna SP City Bhanu Pratap Singh, the case dates back to 1995 and was filed under several sections of the old Indian Penal Code, which has now been replaced by the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita). He said that the case is related to Gardanibagh police station and that Yadav was being arrested because he failed to turn up at the court on the scheduled date.
"This is a 1995 case which was under the old IPC, now replaced by the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita), involving sections 419, 420, 468, 448, 506, and 120B. The arrest is being made under these sections. This case is related to Gardanibagh police station. The trial was ongoing in court, and the MP was supposed to appear, but he did not appear on the scheduled date. Therefore, he is being arrested..." Singh told news agency ANI.
Patna SSP Kartikeya Sharma also echoed what Singh said and told PTI that "a warrant was issued by the MP/MLA court here in connection with a 1995 case after Yadav failed to appear before it. We therefore sent a team to produce him before court".
