Bihar police reaches to arrest Pappu Yadav in 35-year-old case, MP asks them to ‘go back’

A team of Bihar police reached the residence of independent member of parliament from the state Pappu Yadav in Patna on Friday to arrest him in connection with a case over three decades old. Pappu Yadav claimed that cops who had come to arrest him, some of whom were in “civil dress”, had behaved “badly”. (PTI)

The police sought to arrest Yadav even as he claimed that he was being targeted because he criticised the Nitish Kumar-run government in Bihar, particularly over the recent death of a NEET aspirant in the state, reported news agency PTI.

Drama unfolded at Yadav’s place, who represents Bihar’s Purnea in the Parliament, in Patna’s Mandiri region when the police came to arrest him. Yadav reportedly asked the police team to “go back” and promised that he would appear before the court on Saturday.

He also said that he was aware of the court summons and would appear before the court on Saturday, while claiming that cops who had come to arrest him, some of whom were in “civil dress”, had behaved “badly” with him.

"I have come back after attending the Parliament session. I am aware of the court summons and will be appearing tomorrow. But the policemen, some of whom came in civil dress, are behaving badly", he told PTI.