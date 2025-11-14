Bihar poll verdict: Fate of 2,616 candidates to be decided today

Patna : After a high-decibel campaign followed by unprecedented turnout of voters in the two-phased Bihar assembly elections, the people of state wait eagerly for Friday’s results, which will have a bearing not only in the eastern state but on national politics. The outcome will decide whether JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar will get a record fifth term as Bihar’s chief minister or whether it will be the debut on the top post for RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav. Follow LIVE updates. Bihar election results 2025: The Election Commission of India will begin counting votes at 8 am, starting with postal ballots.(HT photo)

A record 67.13% of the 74.5 million eligible voters exercised their franchise across 243 constituencies in two phases on November 6 and 11, sealing the fate of 2,616 candidates in fray.

On the eve of the counting, the mood in both the major camps—the ruling JD(U)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition Grand Alliance headed by RJD—was upbeat, even as almost all exit polls predicted a win for the ruling coalition.

Union minister and BJP leader Nityanand Rai said the exit polls result show that people have again placed their confidence in the NDA. “The voice of the people and seal of approval for the NDA government are clearly visible in exit polls. I believe that the NDA will win even more seats than predicted, forming a government with a majority of over two-thirds. In Bihar, the influence of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name and work, along with chief minister Nitish Kumar’s wave of good governance, is evident,” he told reporters.

Tejashwi Yadav, who has rubbished the exit polls, on Thursday called a meeting of alliance leaders at his official residence in Patna. In a joint press conference, Yadav, who was accompanied by CPI-ML Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya and Congress in-charge for Bihar Krishna Allavaru, among others, voiced apprehension of a “conspiracy” during counting of votes.

Recounting the 2020 assembly elections, he claimed that the grand alliance was certain to form the government, but for “manipulations by pliant officials”. “Mahagathbandhan was going to form the government with a clear majority. We were confident. Officials who cross the limit (this time), or try to repeat the 2020 episode, or if they act on direction of any political leadership, they must think that they are committing a wrong deed. They must ensure impartial counting,” Yadav said. He added that the RJD and the people of Bihar are “alert, vigilant, cautious, and fully capable, aware, and prepared with enthusiasm, hope, and confidence to deal with any kind of improper unconstitutional activity.”

The results will determine the future of the new entrants, Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj Party, which has contested almost all seats in these polls.

Meanwhile, ECI said all arrangements are in place for the counting of votes which will begin at 8am.

“Counting arrangements have been made in all the 243 assembly constituencies. The exercise will be conducted by 243 returning officers in the presence of 243 counting observers and the candidates or their agents,” the poll body said.