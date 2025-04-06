Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bihar polls: Rahul Gandhi to take part in Congress march in Begusarai, address events in Patna

PTI |
Apr 06, 2025 06:53 PM IST

Gandhi will reach Patna in the morning and travel to Begusarai for the state-wide 'pada-yatra' on "palayan roko naukri do"

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will visit Bihar on Monday to take part in a march in Begusarai, besides addressing two functions in Patna, state Congress president Rajesh Kumar said.

Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi at Parliament House in New Delhi.(ANI)
Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi at Parliament House in New Delhi.(ANI)

Gandhi will reach Patna in the morning and travel to Begusarai for the state-wide 'pada-yatra' on "palayan roko naukri do" (put an end to migration, give jobs), he said, addressing a press conference at the state Congress headquarters, Sadaqat Ashram, on Sunday.

The Raebareli MP has shared a minute-long video message on X, urging the youth of Bihar to join him in the march wearing "white T-shirts".

"Our aim is to draw the attention of the world to the plight of Bihar's youth, who find government jobs getting scarce day by day and privatisation bringing no benefits. Let us bring the government in the state under pressure and change it," he said in the video.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi claims Waqf Bill attacks Muslims, sets precedent for other communities

Assembly polls are just a few months away in the state, where the Mahagathbandhan comprising RJD, Congress and the Left is pitted against the ruling Nitish Kumar-led NDA that also comprises the BJP.

Begusarai also happens to be the native district of Kanhaiya Kumar, who has been the star attraction of the 'pada-yatra', which began from East Champaran district last month. The former JNU students' union president had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, on a CPI ticket, from the seat.

Gandhi will return to Patna from Begusarai later in the day to address a 'Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan' (save the Constitution symposium).

"Thereafter, he will come to the Sadaqat Ashram to address party workers," the state Congress chief said.

Rahul Gandhi's third Bihar tour since January

This is Gandhi's third Bihar tour since January, when he had urged party workers to "inflict an ideological defeat" on the BJP in the assembly polls.

Speaking at the same press conference, Congress legislature party leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan said the turmoil in the JD(U), following its support to the Waqf Bill, "is amusing, but certainly not surprising".

Khan made a mention of the press conference at JD(U) office on Saturday, where the party's Muslim leaders began to flee upon being posed with questions by journalists.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Bihar polls: Rahul Gandhi to take part in Congress march in Begusarai, address events in Patna
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 06, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On