Rahul Gandhi claims Waqf Bill attacks Muslims, sets precedent for other communities

Leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged that the Waqf Bill, now passed by Parliament, “attacks Muslims” and "sets a precedent to target other communities in future". Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi(ANI)

In a post on microblogging site X, Gandhi shared an article which claimed that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has now shifted focus to Catholic Church land after the passage of Waqf Bill.

ALSO READ: After Parliament nod, what’s next for the Waqf legislation?

"I had said that the Waqf Bill attacks Muslims now but sets a precedent to target other communities in the future. It didn't take long for the RSS to turn its attention to Christians," the Congress leader wrote, referring to the article.

"The Constitution is the only shield that protects our people from such attacks -- and it is our collective duty to defend it," Gandhi wrote.

On the day Lok Sabha passed the bill, Gandhi had said,"This attack on the Constitution by the RSS, BJP and their allies is aimed at Muslims today but sets a precedent to target other communities in the future."

Congress leader KC Venugopal too shared another article pointing to Catholic Church surpassing Waqf Board in landholdings and said, "As predicted, first one minority targeted, now onto the next."

Congress MP challenges Waqf Bill in Supreme Court

On Friday, Congress MP Mohammad Jawed moved the Supreme Court challenging the validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, claiming it violated Constitutional provisions.

According to a PTI report, the plea alleged the bill imposed "arbitrary restrictions" on Waqf properties and their management, undermining the religious autonomy of the Muslim community.

The plea, filed through advocate Anas Tanwir, said the bill discriminated against the Muslim community by "imposing restrictions that are not present in the governance of other religious endowments".

The bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha with 128 members voting in favour and 95 opposing it. It was passed in the Lok Sabha early April 3, with 288 members supporting it and 232 against it.