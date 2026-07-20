Sakshi Jha, a Bihar-based teacher and social media creator who appeared on the third episode of India’s Got Latent Season 2, has reportedly been suspended from her teaching job following backlash over her controversial audition.

A Bihar teacher was reportedly suspended amid backlash, as Samay Raina appealed to viewers not to troll her.

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Entertainment portal MissMalini claimed in a social media post that the Bihar government had taken action against Jha over her remarks. However, no official suspension order or statement from the Bihar government or its education department has surfaced publicly. HT.com could not independently verify the claim.

(Also read: India's Got Latent 2: Contestant sparks outrage with man-hater remarks, says ‘pati ko daaru pi ke marna hai’)

Controversial audition sparks backlash

The episode premiered on Netflix and YouTube on Friday, July 17, and Jha quickly became one of its most discussed contestants. During her performance, she introduced herself as a “man-hater” and listed her life goal as “pati ko daru pi ke marna hai (to beat her husband after drinking)”.

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{{^usCountry}} “Hi, I am Sakshi, and I am a man-hater… Basically, I get a kick out of wrecking men’s egos,” she said while beginning her set. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Hi, I am Sakshi, and I am a man-hater… Basically, I get a kick out of wrecking men’s egos,” she said while beginning her set. {{/usCountry}}

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She continued, “Mere dost kehte hain ke Sakshi, tu bahut lame hai. Thik hai main hun. Mujhe lagta hai ke main bada aadmi ban hi nahi sakti, main kitna bhi try kar lun, kyunki main toh ek aurat hoon na yaar… Aur iss generation mein aurat hona trauma hai trauma. I literally don’t hate any caste, but I hate mard.”

Her comments drew criticism from viewers, with clips from the episode circulating widely across social media. The judges also gave her zero points for the performance.

Samay Raina asks viewers to be kind

As memes and personal attacks against Jha continued to spread, host Samay Raina came to her defence through a video shared on Instagram Stories.

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“Iss episode ke abhi main sab reactions dekh raha hun, poore internet pe. Bahut zyada memes ban rahe hain Sakshi Jha ‘men-hater’ ke. Toh, bas ek request hai mere ‘menz’ ke liye, just be kind to her,” Raina said.

The comedian acknowledged that memes were part of internet culture but reminded viewers that a real person was facing the backlash. He also said performing on stage was difficult and contestants could sometimes make unexpected remarks while attempting humour.

(Also read: Samay Raina reacts as ‘man-hater’ Sakshi Jha faces trolling after outing on India's Got Latent 2: ‘Bura lag raha hai’)

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Crediting Jha for making the episode memorable, Raina said, “I feel that if Sakshi hadn't come on the show, we wouldn't have had such a solid episode. You have to give her credit; she made the episode what it was. So send her love, and spread kindness and compassion.”