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Bihar to get new CM soon? JD(U) leader says new government could be formed after April 13

After Nitish Kumar took oath as Rajya Sabha member of parliament, two days ago, suspense remains over who could be the next chief minister

Published on: Apr 12, 2026 02:07 pm IST
Written by Shubham Pandey
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Bihar could get a new chief minister and new government after 13 April, says JDU's working president Sanjay Jha. Chief minister Nitish Kumar had resigned as MLC on March 30 after which he took oath as Member of Parliament recently. Speaking to reporters in Patna after meeting Kumar at the CM residence, Jha said that he 'thinks' the process to formalise a new government will 'roll out' after April 13

Nitish Kumar, along with JDU MP Sanjay Jha, at a public meeting for the Bihar assembly elections, in Patna.(ANI)

After Kumar took oath as member of parliament, two days ago, suspense remains over who could be the next chief minister. As per a PTI report, the new government could be headed by BJP.

"I think it will roll out after April 13. But you should speak to those who are in the state government for more details," said Jha.

Deputy Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary was also at the chief minister's residence is seen as the top contender for the job. Besides him and Jha, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, a senior JDU leader and the minister for parliamentary affairs, also went to meet Kumar at his residence on Sunday.

Also Read | Nitish Kumar takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP; decision on next Bihar CM pending

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Home / India News / Bihar to get new CM soon? JD(U) leader says new government could be formed after April 13
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