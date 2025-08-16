Bihar: Two children, aged 9 and 5, found dead inside parked car in Patna

Two children were found dead inside a parked car in Bihar's Patna on Friday evening, news agency PTI reported, citing police. Police said they got a 112 call and found one child alive at the spot. The child was taken to hospital but could not survive.(PTI)

According to officials, the girl was nine years old while the boy was five, and the incident took place in the Indrapuri area of the city.

“Police received information that the bodies of two children — a girl and a boy — were found inside a car in Indrapuri locality. Officials immediately reached the spot and recovered the bodies. They are trying to ascertain the identity of the children. Bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination,” PTI quoted Patna (Central) SP Diksha as saying.

The exact cause of death will be known only after the autopsy report is released, she added.

"We are investigating the cause of death. Postmortem will reveal the reasons behind their death. Both the children are aged between 5-10 years. A call was received on 112, when the police reached the spot, they found the one of them was alive. The child was rushed to the hospital, however, couldn't survive. We are investigating the owner of the vehicle," Muhibullah Ansari, Law and Order DSP 2, told PTI.

2 children found charred to death in Patna

In another recent incident, the charred remains of two siblings were discovered inside a house in Patna’s Janipur locality on July 31, a police officer said. The victims, identified as Anjali Kumari (15) and Anshul Kumar (10), were found in the same room.

Although the exact cause of the tragedy remains unclear, police have registered a case and begun investigating, PTI reported citing an officer.

“We received information on July 31 morning that two children were lying dead inside their house in Janipur locality,” the officer stated, adding that the bed on which they were found was also burnt. The officer further confirmed that the bodies had been sent for post-mortem, according to PTI.

The family alleged foul play, claiming that the children were killed before being set ablaze, India Today quoted the police as saying.

Angered by the incident, a large crowd blocked Phulwarisharif Road, demanding swift action and the immediate arrest of those responsible.

City SP (West) Bhanu Pratap Singh said police were examining the matter from “all possible angles.”

He added, “It is possible that some known persons were involved.”