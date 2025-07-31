Bihar couple’s 2 children found charred to death in their Phulwarisharif home

PATNA: Two siblings were allegedly burnt alive inside their house by unidentified assailants in Nagwan village under Janipur police station of Phulwarisharif near the Bihar capital on Thursday noon, police said. Lallan Gupta told police that the incident took place between 12.30 pm and 1pm. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The two children - the girl was 15 and her brother, 10 - were alone in the house at the time of the incident, said their father, Lallan Kumar Gupta, a clerk at the election office in Patna. Their mother, Shobha Devi, was a security guard at Patna AIIMS.

“My wife Shobha Devi reached home and found the children burnt. She immediately informed me and I rushed home. I found both my children had been murdered and later burnt,” Gupta said, adding that the murder took place after the children returned from school.

He said, “Had a fire broken out, the children would have screamed and tried to save their lives. But none of that happened. The house was locked from inside but it was open from the outside. This makes clear that two or three criminals entered the house and killed my children,” Gupta added.

A team from Janipur police station under SDPO Deepak Kumar rushed to the spot and called the forensic science lab team. Kumar said that the incident took place in Nagwan village under Janipur police station.

Agitated over the incident, a large number of irate people blocked Phulwarisharif Road, demanding the immediate arrest of the criminals involved in the incident.

City SP (West) Bhanu Pratap Singh said police were investigating the matter from all possible angles. “It is possible that some known persons were involved,” he said.