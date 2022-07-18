Bihar youth stabbed for ‘supporting’ Nupur Sharma, says family; cops deny claim

A 23-year-old youth was stabbed in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district for allegedly sharing a social media post in support of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma.

The incident occurred three days ago (July 15) in the Nanpur police station area, but came to light on Monday when family members of the injured youth, identified as Ankit Kumar Jha, said the local police had registered the FIR against the accused after removing Sharma’s name from the complaint copy.

According to the SHO in-charge of Nanpur police station, Vijay Kumar Ram, the incident happened when the youth and the accused men gathered at a road side stall for smoking. "For some unknown reasons they started fighting with each other. Suddenly, the accused, identified as Gulab Rabbani alias Gora, stabbed Jha from the back," said Ram.

Locals and passersby rushed Jha to the Sadar hospital. After being informed, a police team rushed to the spot and later met with Jha at the hospital where he narrated the incident. He also revealed the name of two accused, including Gora and Nehal.

A day later, Jha filed a written complaint against four persons — Gora, Nehal, Behal and Helal— following which two were arrested and sent to judicial custody.

“The reason behind the scuffle between the two groups was over releasing cigarette smoke on Jha’s face at the road side stall, leading to an immediate argument,” said the SHO, while denying the communal angle.

On Monday, Jha told reporters that the incident took place after he updated his social media status with a picture of Sharma. "This led to the scuffle with the accused," he said.

Sitamarhi SP Harkishore Rai said the injured had lodged a complaint against four persons of whom two were arrested and sent to judicial custody. Raids are underway to nab the two others, he added. “During investigation it was found the matter was not related to Nupur Sharma," said the SP.

On July 6, a youth was attacked by over 20 people for supporting a social media post that praised Sharma in Ara district. The incident occurred at a tea stall when two men, identified as Deepak and Raees, were expressing their views on a Facebook post supporting Sharma for her comments on Prophet Mohammad. However, things turned violent when Raees asked Deepak to not support the suspended saffron party leader.

When Deepak refused to do so, Raees called some of his associates and reportedly thrashed him.

