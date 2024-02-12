 Bus with 40 collides with car on Yamuna Expressway in Mathura, 5 dead | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Yamuna Expressway mishap: Bihar-Delhi bus carrying 40 collides with car in Mathura; 5 dead

Yamuna Expressway mishap: Bihar-Delhi bus carrying 40 collides with car in Mathura; 5 dead

ByHT News Desk
Feb 12, 2024 11:34 AM IST

Four to five people are feared after a sleeper coach bus with 40 people onboard and a car collided on the Yamuna Expressway.

Five people were killed after a passenger bus with 40 people onboard and a car collided in Mathura on the Yamuna Expressway on Monday morning, senior superintendent of police Mathura Shailesh Dubey said.

Bihar-Delhi bus carrying 40 collides with car on Yamuna Expressway in Mathura; 5 feared dead(Representative image)
Bihar-Delhi bus carrying 40 collides with car on Yamuna Expressway in Mathura; 5 feared dead(Representative image)

According to the police,

While all the passengers in the bus jumped out safely, all persons traveling in the car were burnt alive inside the car.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the deaths in the incident and directed officials in Mathura to make suitable arrangements for the kin of the victims.

The incident took place at Mile Stone 110 near Village Kishanpur, under the Mahavan police station area in Mathura.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Shailesh Pandey, "Five people have died in the road accident that took place on the Yamuna Expressway. The incident took place when a bus enroute to Noida from Agra hit a divider, lost control and collided with a car."

After the collision, both vehicles caught fire, the official said.

While the passengers on the bus managed to escape, those in the car were charred, the police official said.

According to eyewitnesses, the fire brigade did not arrive at the scene of the incident, even after half an hour. Fire officials later reached the spot and efforts are on to douse the blaze.

Police are investigating the matter and further details are awaited.

Last month, at least 40 people sustained injuries after two buses collided with each other on the Yamuna Expressway.

The incident occurred at the Mile Stone 110 Raya Cut in Mathura.

The 6-lane wide and 165.5 km long expressway in Uttar Pradesh is the country's sixth longest expressway and connects Greater Noida with Agra

(With inputs from Hemendra Chaturvedi)

