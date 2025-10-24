Bike crash, an open fuel tank: What caused the Kurnool bus tragedy that left 20 dead?

In a tragic incident, at least 20 people were charred to death after the bus in which they were travelling caught fire while on their way from Hyderabad to Bengaluru near Kurnool city in Andhra Pradesh. A Hyderabad-bound private bus after it caught fire following a collision with a two-wheeler, near Chinnatekur in Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh, Friday, Oct. 24, 2025. (PTI)

Forty four people were onboard the bus when the flames engulfed it at around 3.30 am on Friday on National Highway 44.

What caused the accident? As per reports, the bus rammed into a motorcycle which got dragged under it, hitting the fuel tank. This caused an immediate explosion and the flames rapidly spread throughout the vehicle, police said. The police further said that the bus door got jammed due to a short circuit and the vehicle was completely gutted within minutes.

The casualties The accident took place when most of the passengers were asleep. However, those who were awake or woke up after the crash managed to escape after breaking the windows. Most survivors are reported to be aged between 25 and 35 years, with two children and two drivers also escaping the blaze.

The bus drivers reportedly fled the scene immediately after the accident. Police teams have launched a search to trace them and have registered a case.

Rescue and relief Locals reportedly rushed to the spot after they heard passengers screaming for help amid the flames. They tried to rescue the injured before fire tenders arrived. Firefighters from Kurnool deployed four fire engines to bring the blaze under control, but by then, the bus was reduced to ashes.

Rescue teams shifted the injured passengers to the Kurnool Government General Hospital for treatment. Preliminary reports suggest that the majority of the passengers were residents of Hyderabad.

President Droupadi Murmu expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy, saying, "The loss of lives in the tragic bus fire accident in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, is deeply unfortunate. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured.”

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who is currently in Dubai on an official tour, expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of lives. Officials briefed him about the incident, following which he directed the chief secretary and senior officials to rush to the accident site and oversee the rescue and relief operations.

He instructed that the injured be provided with the best medical care and that all possible assistance be extended to the families of the deceased. The chief minister also emphasised taking steps to prevent an increase in the death toll and to conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the accident.

Forensic teams have been deployed to identify the charred bodies, and DNA tests may be conducted where necessary.

The tragedy has cast a pall of gloom across Kurnool and Hyderabad, as relatives of passengers anxiously await confirmation about their loved ones.