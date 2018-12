Biker dies after colliding with actor Zareen Khan’s vehicle in Goa: Report

A man on a two-wheeler died after he met with an accident in Goa’s Anjuna on Wednesday.

According to ANI, the two-wheeler had rammed into a vehicle owned by film actor Zareen Khan in Anjuna. The man died after the collision.

Zareen Khan made her debut with Salman Khan starrer Veer in 2010. She garnered recognition with her item number “Character Dheela” in Ready, also starring Salman Khan.

Her latest film was Vikram Bhatt directed 1921 in which she played the role of Rose, a student at a music college, opposite Karan Kundra.

Recently she had filed a case against her former manager for sending objectionable messages.

