Home / India News / Biman Bangladesh flight to Kathmandu makes emergency landing at Patna airport

Biman Bangladesh flight to Kathmandu makes emergency landing at Patna airport

ByRuchir Kumar
May 05, 2023 04:59 PM IST

Airport director Anchal Prakash said the Boeing 738 aircraft, flying from Dhaka to Kathmandu was diverted to Patna following a technical problem

PATNA: A Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight made a “full emergency landing” at the Patna airport due to a technical snag on Friday afternoon, people familiar with the matter said. The aircraft, operating as BBC371 from Dhaka, took off from Patna’s Jay Prakash Narayan International airport for its destination, Kathmandu, four hours later.

Patna: A Kathmandu-bound Biman Bangladesh Airlines airplane at Jai Prakash Narayan Airport following its emergency landing due to a technical problem in Patna on Friday. (PTI)
Patna: A Kathmandu-bound Biman Bangladesh Airlines airplane at Jai Prakash Narayan Airport following its emergency landing due to a technical problem in Patna on Friday. (PTI)

“The Boeing 738 aircraft from Dhaka to Kathmandu, carrying 77 passengers, was diverted to Patna due to technical problem. The flight landed here at 12:01pm and departed at 4pm after aircraft engineers attended to the fault,” said airport director Anchal Prakash.

The Biman Bangladesh Airlines aircraft had developed problem with with its left wing flaps, a second official aware of the development said.

Two fire tenders of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) were kept ready at the “pre-determined position”, about 70 metres from the runway, to tackle any exigency as the aircraft made a “full emergency landing” at Patna.

The 77 passengers waited inside the airport’s terminal building till Air India engineers inspected the aircraft the attended to the fault, the second official said.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Ruchir Kumar

    Ruchir writes on health, aviation, power and myriad other issues. An ex-TOI, he has worked both on Desk and in reporting. He over 25 years of broadcast and print journalism experience in Assam, Jharkhand & Bihar.

Topics
patna aircraft emergency landing technical snag + 2 more
patna aircraft emergency landing technical snag + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 05, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out