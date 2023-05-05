Biman Bangladesh flight to Kathmandu makes emergency landing at Patna airport

PATNA: A Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight made a “full emergency landing” at the Patna airport due to a technical snag on Friday afternoon, people familiar with the matter said. The aircraft, operating as BBC371 from Dhaka, took off from Patna’s Jay Prakash Narayan International airport for its destination, Kathmandu, four hours later. Patna: A Kathmandu-bound Biman Bangladesh Airlines airplane at Jai Prakash Narayan Airport following its emergency landing due to a technical problem in Patna on Friday. (PTI)

“The Boeing 738 aircraft from Dhaka to Kathmandu, carrying 77 passengers, was diverted to Patna due to technical problem. The flight landed here at 12:01pm and departed at 4pm after aircraft engineers attended to the fault,” said airport director Anchal Prakash.

The Biman Bangladesh Airlines aircraft had developed problem with with its left wing flaps, a second official aware of the development said.

Two fire tenders of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) were kept ready at the “pre-determined position”, about 70 metres from the runway, to tackle any exigency as the aircraft made a “full emergency landing” at Patna.

The 77 passengers waited inside the airport’s terminal building till Air India engineers inspected the aircraft the attended to the fault, the second official said.

