Biopic on PM Modi  gets CBFC’s go ahead

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) Tuesday cleared the release of the biopic based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a few modifications, said a person aware of the developments.

The person said the board had issued the certificate to the film titled PM Narendra Modi, in the evening, after the examining committee viewed it.

“No undue favour or relaxation of rules was made for the film makers, all due processes were followed,” the person quoted above said. They however declined to comment on the modifications that were sought before the film hits the screens on April 11 — also the day of the first phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The Election Commission on Tuesday wrote to the CBFC to give in writing the status of the film.

Earlier in the day the Supreme Court dismissed a petition to prohibit the film’s screening, saying it was premature because the film has not yet been certified by the Censor Board.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi said that even if the film is certified, whether it affects the level-playing field in the electoral process should be decided by the EC.

The public interest litigation, filed by Congress activist and advocate Aman Panwar, said the film was in violation of the Model Code of Conduct for the upcoming general elections. Since the film is yet to be released, Panwar’s lawyer, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, based his arguments on a two-minute trailer of the movie.

“We are very happy to have got the U certificate from the CBFC. Finally, the film is releasing on April 11. We are also very relieved that the Supreme Court rejected the plea [challenging the release]. I hope nobody else has any problems,” film producer Sandip S Singh said.

The film stars Vivek Oberoi and is based on the life of the prime minister.

(With inputs from IANS)

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 13:15 IST