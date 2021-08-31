Biswajit Das joins TMC, second BJP MLA to do so in two days

Biswajit Das, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator from West Bengal’s Bagda, joined the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday. He is the second legislator to have switched sides from the BJP in two days and the third since the TMC swept back to power in May. Das, a former TMC legislator from Bongaon, defected to the BJP in June 2019. The defection came a month after the BJP won 18 of Bengal’s 42 Lok Sabha seats.

“There was some miscommunication which had led to change. It should not have happened. I have come back,” Das told journalists at the TMC headquarters.

Top TMC leaders, including the party’s secretary-general and minister Partha Chatterjee and Parliament member Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, were present when Das re-joined the party.

In June, Mukul Roy, who was the BJP’s national vice-president, returned to the TMC. Tanmay Ghosh, who won the Bishnupur seat in Bankura district on a BJP ticket in the March-April polls, joined the TMC on Monday.

Also Watch | BJP Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh’s reaction to Tanmoy Ghosh’s exit

The TMC won 213 seats while the BJP 77 in the assembly polls. The BJP’s strength later dropped to 75 as two assembly members did not take the oath and resigned to retain their Lok Sabha seats.

Das hinted more BJP legislators may join the TMC.

Roy, Ghosh, and Das have not resigned as lawmakers after switching over to the TMC. The BJP has sought Roy’s disqualification under the anti-defection law.

“Two TMC MPs who joined the BJP a long time back are yet to resign...,” said Chatterjee on being asked whether Das would resign as a legislator.

The BJP said it will seek action against the legislators who have switched to the TMC. “The party would take action. It is tough to do politics while staying in the Opposition. Some are leaving the BJP under pressure and fear of the Mamata Banerjee administration. Some are going out of greed of power,” said BJP leader Samik Bhattacharya.