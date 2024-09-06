Rajya Sabha MP Sujeet Kumar on way to join BJP expelled by Naveen Patnaik's BJD

The Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Friday expelled Rajya Sabha MP Sujeet Kumar for his alleged “anti-party activities”. Sujeet Kumar is set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party later in the day. Vice-President of India and Chairman of Rajya Sabha Jagdeep Dhankhar has accepted the resignation of Sujeet Kumar from Rajya Sabha with immediate effect.(@VPIndia/X)

Meanwhile, the office of the Vice-President of India in a statement said Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is also the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, has accepted the resignation of Sujeet Kumar from the council of states (Rajya Sabha) with immediate effect, “finding the same in conformity with Article 101 3(b) of the Constitution”.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.