BJD leader Subash Chouhan dies of liver cancer in Bhubaneswar

india

Updated: May 10, 2020 07:36 IST

Senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader and the chairperson of Western Odisha Development Council (WODC) Subash Chouhan died of liver cancer in a Bhubaneswar-based hospital on Sunday. He was 54 years old.

Chouhan was undergoing treatment at the private hospital since last week and his condition had turned critical on Thursday evening.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had appointed Chouhan, a former Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Bajrang Dal member, as chairperson of Western Odisha Development Council in September last year.

Chouhan joined the ruling BJD in March last year after he was denied the Lok Sabha ticket by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The BJD had also named Chouhan as one of its national spokespersons. He was also the BJD’s general secretary and co-observer for Kalahandi, Bolangir, Bargarh and Sambalpur districts during the assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

Subhash Chouhan is survived by his parents and brother.