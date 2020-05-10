e-paper
Home / India News / BJD leader Subash Chouhan dies of liver cancer in Bhubaneswar

BJD leader Subash Chouhan dies of liver cancer in Bhubaneswar

Chouhan who was appointed as a spokesperson for BJD was also a member of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and the Bajrang Dal.

india Updated: May 10, 2020 07:36 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
Odisha lawmaker Subash Chouhan died due to liver cancer on Sunday.
Odisha lawmaker Subash Chouhan died due to liver cancer on Sunday. (Facebook)
         

Senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader and the chairperson of Western Odisha Development Council (WODC) Subash Chouhan died of liver cancer in a Bhubaneswar-based hospital on Sunday. He was 54 years old.

Chouhan was undergoing treatment at the private hospital since last week and his condition had turned critical on Thursday evening.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had appointed Chouhan, a former Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Bajrang Dal member, as chairperson of Western Odisha Development Council in September last year.

Chouhan joined the ruling BJD in March last year after he was denied the Lok Sabha ticket by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The BJD had also named Chouhan as one of its national spokespersons. He was also the BJD’s general secretary and co-observer for Kalahandi, Bolangir, Bargarh and Sambalpur districts during the assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

Subhash Chouhan is survived by his parents and brother.

Covid-19: What you need to know today
5 labourers dead, 11 injured after truck overturns in MP's Narsinghpur
India's coronavirus cases hit 60,000, fatalities exceed 2,000
US lawmakers propose bill, 40,000 Covid-19 health workers set to get green cards
Separated from parents, 2-year-old spends tough night in isolation
Lucknow woman trudges 900 km to save daughter from Covid-19
'No water in toilets', claim people quarantined at hospital in Bengal
Evacuation of Indians stranded in US begins, 2,000 to return in first leg
