BJP a washing machine for tainted politicians: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Friday called the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a washing machine for tainted politicians while condemning the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) delegation for conducting a parallel probe on the Karur stampede tragedy. Stalin made these statements while speaking at TN’s Ramanathapuram district. (PTI file photo)

CM Stalin, who is also the president of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), criticised Tamil Nadu’s main opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (AIADMK) general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) for re-joining the BJP ahead of the next year’s assembly elections in the state.

Stalin further said that the BJP and AIADMK have nothing in common including ideology and people’s welfare and that EPS re-joined the alliance to protect himself with the help of the national party’s power.

All those who have committed something wrong, take refuge in the BJP to escape from their actions,” Stalin said.

“BJP is like a washing machine. And, Edappadi Palanisamy has jumped into this washing machine assuming that he will come out as a man with integrity but the BJP is using him to go on public rallies, gatherings, and streets to gather people. That’s BJP’s assignment to EPS. And, he is being their puppet. No one who cares about TN’s welfare will join with the BJP. Because the BJP is nothing but the political arm and power centre that enforces the divisive policies of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) across the country.”

Also Read:Karur stampede: Madras HC rejects petition for CBI probe

Stalin made these statements while speaking at TN’s Ramanathapuram district where he announced infrastructure projects for the locality.

“BJP is in a position where they will suck anyone’s blood for their survival. BJP’s intention is to take away states’ rights, autonomy and to entirely make states disappear,” Stalin said.

Stalin also criticised the NDA delegation of eight MPs for conducting a parallel probe on the Karur stampede which killed 41 people at Vijay’s TVK rally on September 27 night.

“When Tamil Nadu was struck by three major disasters, affecting thousands of people, the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, neither visited nor provided any funds. But now, she immediately rushes to Karur,” Stalin said.

“The BJP, which did not send inquiry commissions for the Manipur riots, Gujarat incidents, or the Kumbh Mela deaths, is now promptly sending a team to Karur, not out of any genuine concern for Tamil Nadu, but simply because elections are due next year.”

In response to Stalin, AIADMK’s spokesperson Kovai Sathyan said that Stalin was losing control of his government and hence resorting to personal attacks against EPS.

“He can’t speak without reading from a paper chit. He is unable to take control of the situation or accept responsibility, so he is showing his frustration by making personal remarks against our leader,” the Sathyan said.

A comment from the BJP is awaited and the copy will be updated whenever it is received.