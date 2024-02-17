 BJP accuses Karnataka govt of misusing temple funds, Cong hits back | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / BJP accuses Karnataka govt of misusing temple funds, Cong hits back

BJP accuses Karnataka govt of misusing temple funds, Cong hits back

BySharath Sharma Kalagaru, Bengaluru
Feb 17, 2024 02:00 AM IST

No money from temples has been given to the minority welfare department, said the state transport minister

A row erupted after BJP MP from Bengaluru South Tejasvi Surya accused the Congress-led state government of using money from the Hindu temples to fund the religious institutions of non-Hindu faiths.

Taking to X, he wrote, “To take money from the Hindu temples and use it to fund the religious institutions of non Hindu faiths is the standard SOP of ‘secular’ leaders like Siddharamiah... Secularism as practiced by them is not just a stick to brow beat the Hindu, it is also a tool to financially enrich others at the cost of the Hindu.”

Reacting to this, state transport minister Ramalinga Reddy said, “Money from the endowment department can only be used on temples. Money from the minority welfare department can only be used on minority buildings and religious places. No money from temples has been given to the minority welfare department.”

