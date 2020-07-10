BJP ally IPFT holds protest in Tripura over arrest of supporter

india

The Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT), an alliance partner of Tripura’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Thursday launched a 24-hour strike at Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) headquarters protesting over arrest of one of their supporters on charges of arson in a BJP office.

The TTAADC is nearly 25 kilometres from Agartala and covers almost 68 per cent of Tripura’s geographical area throughout the total eight districts.

The strike was peaceful, said police.

“We demanded the police to release our party supporter Pradip Debbarma on bail as he was arrested in a fake case. Our 24-hour strike was against his arrest,” IPFT MLA Brishaketu Debbarma told reporters.

Debbarma, president of IPFT’s frontal organization Indigenous Motor Workers’ Union (IMWU), was arrested on July 6. He is currently in judicial custody.

BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharjee said, “Police arrested the person based on their investigation. As far as the BJP is concerned, we didn’t mention his name in the FIR. Being an alliance partner, the IPFT should not blame us. It is because they are also in the government.”

A BJP office near Khumulwung was burnt at the end of June, a day before nearly 400 people were supposed to join BJP. Bhattacharjee said that a case was filed against some local people who were allegedly involved in the incident but Debbarma’s name was not in the list.

In the 60-seat Tripura Assembly, IPFT has eight MLAs and formed the government in alliance with BJP in 2018.

After forming the government, the rift between the alliance partners came to light earlier with a series of clashes over nominations of Block Advisory Committee (BAC) chairmen, ADC village committee executives and others.