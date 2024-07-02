BJP ally N Chandrababu Naidu proposes face-to-face meeting with Congress's Revanth Reddy

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu has written a letter to his Telangana counterpart A Revanth Reddy, proposing a face-to-face meeting on July 6 to address several issues in the states. In his letter on Monday, Chandrababu Naidu proposed to meet at Revanth Reddy’s place in Hyderabad. Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu.(PTI)

Despite their long-standing relationship, the proposal of an NDA chief minister meeting his Congress counterpart has generated considerable excitement in political circles. There is much speculation about potential collaborative projects between the two states, a topic alluded to in Chandrababu Naidu's letter to the Telangana chief minister.

“I have written to the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Telangana, Sri @revanth_anumula Garu, proposing a meeting to discuss matters of mutual interest between our two Telugu-speaking States. I look forward to working closely with him to resolve post-bifurcation issues, enhance cooperation, and facilitate progress in our states,” the Telugu Desam Party leader posted X.

“It has been 10 years since bifurcation of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. There have been multiple discussions concerning issues arising from the Reorganisation Act, which hold significant implications for the welfare and advancement of our states,” Chandrababu Naidu wrote in the letter.

It is incumbent upon the chief ministers of the Telugu-speaking states to foster close collaboration to ensure sustained progress and prosperity of both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Naidu said.

He added that a face-to-face meeting will provide an opportunity to engage comprehensively towards achieving mutually beneficial solutions.

TDP supremo had taken oath as Andhra chief minister on June 12 along with his council of ministers. The TDP had fought the Andhra Pradesh assembly elections as well as the Lok Sabha polls in partnership with the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Janasena Party.

The TDP-BJP-Janasena Party alliance registered a landslide victory in the assembly as well as in parliamentary elections.

The TDP has 135 MLAs in the Andhra Pradesh assembly, while Janasena Party has 21 and BJP eight. The opposition YSR Congress Party has 11 MLAs.