Karnataka elections: BJP, Congress leaders visit temples on poll-eve

Bengaluru

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah and Congress state chief D K Shivakumar along with a large number of party leaders and supporters sought the blessings of Goddess Chamundeshwari in Mysuru on the eve of Karnataka elections. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With Karnataka set to vote on Wednesday, leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress on Tuesday visited temples to seek divine intervention for their win.

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah and Congress state chief D K Shivakumar along with a large number of party leaders and supporters sought the blessings of Goddess Chamundeshwari in Mysuru.

Along with flowers, fruits, incense sticks, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar performed special prayers at the temple, and presented a brief copy of the party’s election manifesto, which highlighted Congress’s “five guarantees” in the event of the party coming to power.

“Goddess Chamundeshwari is regarded as the deity of the land. Before taking up any good work, it is our duty to seek blessings of the deity,” Shivakumar said. The Congress leader also offered prayers to the Anjaneya temple at KR Market in Bengaluru.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and his supporters recited ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ at Hanuman Mandir in Hubbali’s Vijay Nagar.

Union minister Shobha Karandlaje and excise minister K Gopalaiah also chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ at the Vir Anjaneya temple in Bengaluru, and targeted the Congress over its poll manifesto which proposed a ban on right-wing outfit Bajrang Dal.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha also visited the Chamundeshwari temple in Mysuru and paid his obeisance to the deity.

The visits gain significance amid the controversy over Congress proposing to ban Bajrang Dal in its manifesto.

The manifesto said that the Congress government would take “decisive” action against organisations like Bajrang Dal and Popular Front of India (PFI) for spreading hate, triggering a hit back by the BJP saying ‘Hanuman bhakts’ are being targeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had likened the promised ban on Bajrang Dal to locking up Hanuman and his devotees, former deputy chief minister K S Eshwarappa burnt the Congress’s manifesto, and Bajrang Dal workers tore the Congress document and held rallies in several parts of the state.

The high-voltage campaign for the May 10 assembly elections in Karnataka ended on Monday with Modi holding 19 public meetings and six roadshows while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi camped in the state for 12 days.

The counting of votes in the Karnataka assembly polls will be held on May 13. The majority mark to form the government is 113 seats.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON