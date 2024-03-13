BJP announces all 60 candidates for Arunachal polls; Pema Khandu to contest from Mukto

The BJP on Wednesday names its candidates for all 60 assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh, with Chief Minister Pema Khandu contesting from Mukto seat which he represents in the current House. Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu. (PTI)

The party's Central Election Committee approved the names in a recent meeting, it said in a statement.

Assembly polls in the northeast state are held along with Lok Sabha elections. The BJP had won 41 seats in the 2019 assembly polls.