 BJP names all candidates for Arunachal polls; Pema Khandu to contest from Mukto | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / BJP announces all 60 candidates for Arunachal polls; Pema Khandu to contest from Mukto

BJP announces all 60 candidates for Arunachal polls; Pema Khandu to contest from Mukto

PTI |
Mar 13, 2024 04:25 PM IST

The BJP on Wednesday names its candidates for all 60 assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh.

The BJP on Wednesday names its candidates for all 60 assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh, with Chief Minister Pema Khandu contesting from Mukto seat which he represents in the current House.

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu. (PTI)
Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu. (PTI)

The party's Central Election Committee approved the names in a recent meeting, it said in a statement.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Assembly polls in the northeast state are held along with Lok Sabha elections. The BJP had won 41 seats in the 2019 assembly polls.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Haryana Floor Test LIVE along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On