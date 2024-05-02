BJP announces candidate for Raebareli; it's UP minister Dinesh Singh

The BJP on Thursday announced the name of Dinesh Singh as its candidate from Raebareli – the Uttar Pradesh seat which was represented in Parliament by Sonia Gandhi since 2004. Dinesh Singh was BJP's candidate from the constituency in 2019 as well and lost the seat to Sonia Gandhi but this time the contest is more crucial as the Congress has not yet announced any name and Sonia Gandhi has shifted to the Rajya Sabha. Dinesh Pratap Singh was elected as a member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council three times in 2010, 2016 and 2022. In 2019, he contested against Sonia Gandhi and received maximum votes as compared to any other BJP candidate in history. Dinesh Pratap Singh is BJP's candidate from Raebareli.

Raebareli may see the electoral debut of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra but the Congress is yet to announce the names for Raebareli and Amethi. Local party leaders are in favour of the Gandhi family members as both Raeareli and Amethi formed a strong Gandhi bastion – until 2019 when Amethi went to BJP's Smriti Irani. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reportedly is keen to contest from Raebareli but Rahul Gandhi is not in favour of any Gandhi family member contesting from these two seats.

“...I assure the country that farewell of 'nakli' Gandhis from Raebareli is certain. It is certain that BJP's 'lotus' will bloom, and Congress will lose. I have even fought against 4-time MP Sonia Gandhi, so Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi are not important to me. Whichever Gandhi comes to Raebareli, they will lose,” Dinesh Singh said after his name was announced.

The BJP raced ahead of the Congress in announcing the Raebareli candidate's name. The Congress on Wednesday said the decision would come in another 24-30 hours which means the Congress names are also expected today. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday questioned why the BJP did not announce Raebareli candidate yet and instead was pressuring the Congress to announce the names. Jairam Ramesh said the Congress will announce the names at the right time, not abiding by any media deadline.