BJP announces state president for 3 states; Harsh Malhotra appointed Delhi party chief

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday announced the appointment of new state unit presidents for three states, namely Tripura, Haryana and Punjab along with Union Territory Delhi.

Member of Parliament (MP) and minister of state (MoS), Harsh Malhotra has been given the post of party president in Delhi. (@hdmalhotra)

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With the appointments, party chief Nitin Nabin has set in motion the process of selecting a new team of office bearers in states as well as the national level.

Member of Parliament (MP) and minister of state (MoS), Harsh Malhotra has been given the post of party president in Delhi, while in Haryana the party has announced the appointment of Archana Gupta as state unit chief.

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In Tripura, Abhishek Debroy has been appointed as the state unit chief while in poll bound Punjab that, the party has appointed Kewal Singh Dillon as the party chief.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Smriti Kak Ramachandran ...Read More Smriti covers an intersection of politics and governance. Having spent over a decade in journalism, she combines old fashioned leg work with modern story telling tools. Read Less

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