BJP asks Kejriwal to step down citing SC observation about legality of his arrest

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday demanded Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation, citing the Supreme Court’s observation that his arrest was legal while granting the Delhi chief minister bail. The BJP reminded Kejriwal of his previous statements. (X)

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said the court has shown Kejriwal the mirror. He added the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader lacks the moral right to hold a constitutional position as he faces serious allegations.

Bhatia reminded Kejriwal of his statements asking politicians accused of wrongdoing to resign immediately. “Why did he say that earlier? It has been six months, and yet he is still in office,” Bhatia said. He cited the conditions for Kejriwal’s bail and argued they reflect the gravity of the charges against him.

“Kejriwal claims his arrest was illegal, but today the Supreme Court has ended this false propaganda,” Bhatia said. He added Kejriwal has a constitutional right to contest the charges which have not been quashed. “...there was no discharge and no chance of acquittal. What does that say?” Bhatia asked. He added Kejriwal’s bail does not absolve him of the accusations of corruption.

He reiterated BJP’s zero-tolerance stance on corruption, emphasising that someone in a constitutional position should not be tainted by such serious allegations. Bhatia argued Kejriwal’s continuation as the chief minister is damaging public trust. “Is this the kind of chief minister that Delhi deserves?” He said Delhi deserves better leadership free from allegations of corruption and legal entanglements.

Bhatia said Kejriwal’s refusal to resign shows a lack of morality and an unwillingness to put the people of Delhi above his interests. He noted the Supreme Court’s ruling serves as a reminder that those in public office should adhere to higher ethical standards, particularly when their integrity is questioned. Bhatia asked Kejriwal to step down to maintain the dignity of the office.

The Supreme Court reiterated bail is the rule, and jail an exception while granting Kejriwal bail. It asked courts to ensure that the prosecution and the process of trial do not become a form of punishment. The court questioned the timing and manner in which the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Kejriwal. It said the CBI’s arrest was perhaps only to frustrate the grant of bail to Kejriwal in the Enforcement Directorate case.

The court underlined CBI must ensure that the perception of it being a “caged parrot” is discarded and that it must be above board.

AAP minister Saurabh Bharadwaj cited the Supreme Court remarks about the CBI and attacked the Union government, saying the premier agency worked with a sense of vengeance.