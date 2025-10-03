BJP attacks Rahul Gandhi for statements abroad ‘undermining India’s interests’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of making repeated statements abroad undermining India’s national interests. It called them “anti-India” and suggested that the Congress, knowingly or unknowingly, acts as a “toy in the hands of anti-national elements”. The BJP called Gandhi’s statements “anti-India”. (REUTERS)

BJP lawmaker Sudhanshu Trivedi highlighted the continued influence of the Gandhi family, tracing its leadership from Motilal Nehru in 1919 to Jawaharlal Nehru and beyond. He claimed that Congress, even after a century under the same family, appears to follow foreign directives.

Trivedi listed instances of Gandhi’s statements abroad, including at Columbia University, Chatham House in London, Stanford, Dubai, Singapore, Malaysia, Bahrain, and the United States between 2017 and 2023. He suggested that these statements reflected a pattern of anti-India sentiment. He referred to Gandhi’s remarks at Chatham House in March 2023, asking why the defenders of democracy, Europe, and America were silent. He called it an insult.

Trivedi referenced Mahatma Gandhi’s 1931 speech at Chatham House, holding the British responsible for India’s problems. He questioned whether Rahul Gandhi’s recent statements at institutions like Columbia and Stanford were appropriate.

Trivedi highlighted India’s accomplishments under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citing reports from Cambridge and Stanford on digital transformation, AI skill penetration, and AI vibrancy. He mentioned the World Bank’s July 2025 report, showing that extreme poverty in India had fallen to 2.3%.

Trivedi argued that Rahul Gandhi fails to recognise or appreciate these achievements during international visits. He contrasted the leadership of Modi with Congress leaders. Trivedi emphasised Modi’s rise from humble beginnings as opposed to what he described as Congress’s reliance on legacy and foreign connections.

Rahul Gandhi on Thursday hit out at the government, saying that the “attack on democracy” poses a major risk to India. Speaking at an event at a university in Colombia, he highlighted the importance of a democratic system in a diverse nation.