BJP autonomous, RSS plays no role in appointments: Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday reiterated the autonomy of the Bharatiya Janata Party and said the Sangh has no role in determining appointments such as that of the party president. He added that he had not suggested politicians and elected representatives retire at the age of 75.

Both comments were made as responses to questions Bhagwat took on the final day of a three-day outreach session by the RSS in which he held forth on the organisation’s past, future, and its position on various current issues. His answers to separate questions, when seen together, also shed light on the relationship between the Bharatiya Janata Party, the dominant political force across India since 2014, and its ideological parent, the RSS.

While reiterating the independence of the BJP led government on domestic as well as international policy issues, Bhagwat said, “We don’t tell the government how to deal with Trump; they know what to do and we will support it. We need to learn to live and die for the nation, promote entrepreneurship to become a self-reliant and developed country.” His statement was in response to a question on how India should respond to US President Donald Trump's decision to impose high tariffs.

His comment on autonomy is particularly significant because the RSS is perceived to call the shots on key appointments in the party; as is his clarification on retirement because his comment, made in July, was widely interpreted as either an indication that he (Bhagwat turns 75 in September) would retire or a suggestion that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who turns 75 in September (a few days after Bhagwat) should.

“I never said I will retire or someone should retire,” Bhagwat said, clarifying that the July comment was misconstrued and that he was merely citing what Moropant Pingle, a senior RSS leader had said about his own experience.

The comment came at an event to release a book on Pingle, one of the unheralded forces behind the Sangh’s growth. Bhagwat recounted how, when Pingle turned 75, a ceremonial shawl was draped over his shoulders , and that when his turn came to speak, Pingle said he knew what the shawl symbolised: “A polite way of telling someone their time is up and they should step aside.”

Not just the party or the government, the RSS, does not control any of its affiliates and offshoots, Bhagwat insisted on Thursday.

He said while discussions are held (with these offshoots and affiliates) on “Achar, Vichar, Sanskar” (conduct, ideology and customs), the Sangh does not impose its view on anyone.

“It is wrong to assume we decide everything… I have been running a shakha for 50 years, they are running a state so they are experts in that. We can give suggestions, but the decision is theirs in their field and ours in ours”

And then, he added, referring to the long delay in appointing the President of the BJP: “Had we decided, would it have taken this long.”

And then to underscore the autonomy of the party he said, “…Take your time…we have no say in this.”

There are differences of opinion (matbhed), between RSS and BJP and between various affiliates, but there is no difference of sentiment or feeling (manbhed).

“We have good coordination with every government, including state governments.There are systems, which have internal contradictions…but there is no quarrel anywhere.”

He said the difference that appear between the Sangh offshoots working in specific sectors and the government over policy issues, he said, these are methods of finding solutions.

“There are organisations such as the BMS (the labour union affiliated to RSS) and MSME organisations that are naturally at loggerheads (with the government) … there is a certain line of thought....”

Bhagwat, however, endorsed clean politics and supported the union government’s bid to bring a bill that seeks to remove elected representatives such as Prime Minister and chief ministers from their positions if they are arrested for 30 days without bail for serious offences. He said there is a need to have morality in polity.

“Polity should be clean. Parliament will decide but the result should be that people should have faith that our leadership is clean.”