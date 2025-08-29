Indians should have three kids: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday cited illegal immigration and religious conversion as key reasons behind demographic imbalance in the country, and said that while governments respond to these challenges in their own way, society too must resolve not to give jobs to illegal immigrants. New Delhi: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat speaks on the third day of 'Vyakhyanmala' event, organised to mark the centenary year of RSS, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025. (PTI Photo/Karma Bhutia)(PTI08_28_2025_000389A)(PTI)

Speaking on the concluding day of the three-day outreach organised as part of the Sangh’s centenary, Bhagwat also said every Indian family should have three children to keep the population sufficient and under control.

“We are worried about demographic changes as we have seen what happens (because of it). It has led to partition not just in India… More than the population it is the intent of the people that is concerning,” he said.

The RSS has been pushing the government to come up with stringent measures to check population imbalance and demographic changes.

Bhagwat pinned the blame for population imbalance on “conversion” and said such practices are not part of Indian tradition. “… Religion is a choice, people can come and go but not through inducement and fear, it needs to be stopped,” he added.

On illegal immigration, Bhagwat said though people of a certain geographic area have the same DNA, there are laws and processes that citizens must adhere to. “Countries have borders. If DNA is one, why not seek permission…We have experience of problems being created. The government is making efforts, but people should ensure that only our own countrymen, including Muslims, should get work,” he said.

Claiming that the birth rate in India is falling, Bhagwat said every Indian family should have three children.

“Doctors told me it is good to marry early and have three kids as it is good for health and the children learn ego management. Our population policy recommends 2.1 (average number of children), which means three children…” he said.

India’s total fertility rate (TFR) has declined to 1.9, falling below the replacement level (the average number of children a woman needs to have to replace herself and her partner in the next generation) of 2.1, according to a UNFPA report released in June.

Bhagwat also reiterated the secular fabric of India, pointing out that no Hindu envisages an India without Islam. “Muslims and Christians shouldn’t be made to believe that they are different from fellow Indians because their mode of worship is different…Why is there a talk of Hindu-Muslim unity when all are the same. We all are Indians…” he said.

The RSS chief also reiterated that Sangh abides by the constitutional provisions for caste-based reservation and does not believe in imposing any language. Though he batted for more attention to Sanskrit, he said it should be done without making it compulsory.

“All Indian languages are national languages. There is a need for a language as a medium to connect people and that should not be a foreign language. Which one it will be should be decided by people,” he said.

His comments come amid accusations from some southern states of the BJP-led Centre trying to impose Hindi.

On the use of English as a medium of communication, the RSS chief said, “There is no problem in learning English but we must preserve our own culture and language, as well.”

Commenting on the religious polarisation and the tendency to rename roads and institutions, Bhagwat said roads should not be named “after foreign invaders”, but as a tribute to people who inspire.

He said had Sangh been an extremist organisation, it would not have been able to expand its reach across the country. “Had we been militant, we would have been underground,” Bhagwat said.