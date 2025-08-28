RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat speaks on Modi retirement, US tariffs & more | Top quotes

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday addressed a marathon press conference on the centenary year of the RSS in New Delhi. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat speaks on the third day of 'Vyakhyanmala' event, organised to mark the centenary year of RSS, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025.(PTI)

Responding to questions on the last day of his three-day lecture series at Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan, the Sarsanghchalak spoke on a range of issues, from RSS relations with the BJP to the issue of illegal migrants to the tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump.

He also batted for the integration of Gurukul education with mainstream education, saying the former is not about living in an ashram but learning about the country's traditions.

Here are some of the top quotes from his address

On relations with BJP: Responding to a question of any differences between RSS and BJP, Bhagwat said that the organisation has good coordination with both Centre and state governments.

"There are opinions, but we discuss and form a consensus to decide whether it is against one's opinion or in favour of it. I will follow the collective decision. When that nature is there, quarrel doesn't exist. There can be matbhed (difference of opinion) here, but no manbhed (heart-to-heart disagreement). We need to move forward in one direction, and not different ones," Bhagwat said

On election of BJP chief: Bhagwat asserted that the RSS has no role in selection of a new chief of the BJP. “It’s completely wrong,“ the RSS chief said, responding to a question that the RSS decides everything for the BJP, including the selection of its president. J P Nadda, who is also a central minister, is the current chief, according to PTI.

“We don't decide. If we were deciding, would it have taken so long. We don’t do (decide). We don’t have to. Take your time. We don’t have to say anything,” he said, drawing a huge applause from the audience.

On the issue of population: In Thursday's press conference, Bhagwat urged all Indians to have three children so that population is sufficient and under control too. The RSS chief pointed out that India's population policy recommends 2.1 children, adding that 2.1 children means having 3.

“India's average is 2.1. It is fine. But there is no .1 children... 2.1 means three. So, every Indian should ensure that they have three children in their family. I am saying this from country's point of view,” Bhagwat said.

On the idea of retiring at 75 years of age: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat asserted he had never stated that he would retire or that someone else should retire at 75. Bhagwat said he had quoted late RSS leader Moropant Pingle in Nagpur recently while highlighting his witticism.

“I was quoting a witticism by Moropant ji (senior Sangh leader Moreshwar Nilkanth Pingle aka 'Moropant') about how when someone gives you a ceremonial shawl at 75 you should think of retirement,” he said on Thursday, adding, “I never said I will or someone else should retire.”

Bhagwat's remarks about retiring at 75 were seen as a reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Both Modi and Bhagwat turn 75 next month.

On PM-CM removal bill: Bhagwat also weighed in on the recently introduced bills to remove ministers and said that leadership should be “untainted and transparent”. "Leadership should be transparent and untainted, that's the fundamental basis. This logic is acceptable to everyone, including the RSS," he said.

On illegal migration: Bhagwat also cited conversion and illegal migration as the key reasons for demographic imbalance in the country, PTI reported. He also asserted that religion is a matter of individual choice and should not involve any allure or coercion.

"Conversion and illegal migration are key reasons for demographic imbalance. We should not give jobs to illegal immigrants; we should give jobs to our own people, including Muslims," he said, according to PTI.

On Trump's tariff: Bhagwat said that the RSS would not tell the government how to deal with the Trump administration and the tariffs it imposed on India. “We don't tell the government how to deal with Trump. They know what to do, and we will support it,” he said, according to PTI.