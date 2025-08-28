Conversion, illegal migration key reasons for demographic imbalance: RSS chief

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday cited conversion and illegal migration as the key reasons for demographic imbalance in the country, PTI reported. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addresses the gathering during an event to mark 100 years of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi.(ANI)

Responding to a question at a press conference during the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriyta Swayamseval Sangh (RSS), Bhagwat asserted that religion is a matter of individual choice and should not involve any allure or coercion.

"Conversion and illegal migration are key reasons for demographic imbalance. We should not give jobs to illegal immigrants; we should give jobs to our own people, including Muslims," he said, according to PTI.

He also added that the government is trying to curb illegal immigration in the country, but underlined that the society also needs to do its part.

"The government is trying to curb illegal immigration, but society also needs to do its part. Religion is by individual choice; there should be no allurement or force in this," Bhagwat said.

In the press conference, the RSS chief spoke on a range of issues, from the national education policy to the organisation's relations with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

He also lauded the new National Education Policy (NEP) as a step in the right direction, saying that our country's education system was destroyed long ago.

"A new education system was introduced because we always remained in slavery to the foreign invaders who were the kings of those times. They wanted to rule this country and not develop it. So they made all the systems keeping in mind how we can rule this country... But now we are free. So we don't just have to run the state, we have to run the people,” he said.

On the RSS's relations with the BJP, the RSS sarsanghchalak said that the organisation has good coordination with both the Centre and state governments.

"We have good coordination with every government, both the Centre and states. There are systems that have internal contradictions. The system in general is the same... There is no quarrel in any way... we have good coordination with every government," Bhagwat said during the briefing.