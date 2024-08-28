BJP calls for Bengal bandh today: What's open? What's closed? Timings and more

The Bharatiya Janata Party state president Sukanta Majumdar called for a Bengal bandh on Wednesday, August 28, after clashes between protesters and Kolkata Police during a ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ rally on August 27. Activists wrecking barricades set up by the police during a rally on Tuesday (AFP)

‘Nabanna Abhijan’ or march to secretariat was organised to demand chief minister Mamata Banerjee's resignation for mishandling a case related to the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

As protestors overturned barricades, police personnel resorted to lathi charges, using water cannons and tear gas to disperse the crowd. While the ruling Trinamool Congress blamed the protest for not being peaceful and suggested that the BJP had been behind the violence in the protest.

The BJP national president JP Nadda responded on X, highlighting the violence being enacted by the Kolkata police in the situation as the main issue.

“The images of police highhandedness from Kolkata have angered every person who values democratic principles. In Didi's West Bengal, to help rapists and criminals is valued but it's a crime to speak for women's safety,” he said.

Sukanta Majumdar calls for Bangl bandh

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar rallied against the detaining of students from the march to Nabanna and was part of a protest outside Kolkata police headquarters in Lalbazar on Tuesday.

Majumdar announced through a statement that he would call for a 12-hour Bengal Bandh on Wednesday. He also said, “The police and Mamata Banerjee have unleashed violence on the student agitation. They have lathi-charged, used tear gas and used water cannons on the democratic, peaceful protest... Our demand is simple: the students who have been arrested by the police should be released.”

Timings

The 12-hour bandh will begin at 6am on August 28.

The West Bengal government had said that the administration will ensure that people are not affected by the strike.

What's open and what's closed?

Schools, colleges, government offices and banks are likely to stay open but may be disrupted due to the Bandh affecting traffic.

Essential services like medical care, drinking water, public transport, rail services, and electricity are also likely to function normally.

The BJP has reportedly called on business organisations to keep markets closed. However, the West Bengal government has said normalcy will be maintained and nothing will be officially closed due to the strike called by the opposition.