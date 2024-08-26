Arrest man threatening Abhishek Banerjee’s daughter: Bengal commission to police

The West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR) has asked the Basirhat police in Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district to file a case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against a man who allegedly threatened Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s minor daughter with rape and publicly announced a ₹10 crore reward. The commission has also asked to furnish an action taken report of the instant case along with copies of FIR. (Representative file photo)

The commission has cited a viral video clip in which the man could be purportedly heard threatening the minor daughter during a recent demonstration against the August 9 rape and murder of a 31-year-old post-graduate trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

“The Commission has taken suo-motu cognisance of the video made viral in social media platform (clip attached) wherein it is noticed that among the huge gathering of people one miscreant have been heard to be threatening the minor daughter of Abhishek Banerjee, a member of a political party, of rape and is publicly announcing a reward of a sum of ₹10 crore. It is also reported that the said miscreant is a resident from Malancha village in the Minakhan CD block,” the commission’s chairperson Tulika Das wrote to the superintendent of Basirhat police district, Hossain Mehedi Rehman, on Sunday.

“Such filthy intention of the miscreant and his indecent remark in public amounts to outraging the modesty of a minor girl and also endangering her safety and security. Whereas, the threatening terms uttered by the said miscreant publicly against the minor with filthy intention attracts the provisions of POCSO Act, 2012, Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2015, BNS 2023, Indian Constitution as well as UNCRC (United Nations Convention on Rights of a Child,” said the letter a copy of which was seen by HT.

“You are also requested to furnish an action taken report of the instant case along with copies of FIR and other relevant documents, to the Commission within two days of the receipt of this letter so as to enable the Commission to take further step/s in the instant case,” the letter added.

“We have started an investigation,” a district police officer said on condition of anonymity.

Condemning the incident on X, TMC’s leader in the Rajya Sabha Derek O’Brien wrote, “Fight us politically with your filthy tricks. You have done it before. But today you have crossed the line. Stop threatening kids. No words enough to condemn the gutter level threats to our National General Secretary’s daughter. STOP THIS NOW.”

On August 13, the Calcutta high court transferred the investigation from the jurisdiction of the Kolkata Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after hearing a petition filed by the victim’s parents.

Prime accused Sanjay Roy is in judicial custody and senior hospital officials are being interrogated by CBI.