BJP Bengal unit informs Amit Shah about alleged lapses in party chief Nadda’s security cover

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 13:42 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s West Bengal unit has sent a letter to Union home minister Amit Shah, informing the latter about the alleged lapses in security cover in BJP’s national president JP Nadda during his tour of the state.

The letter also requests Shah to direct the home secretary of West Bengal to provide adequate security to Nadda who was in the state on a two-day tour.

“We request you to issue required directives to the state home secretary on the matter of extending and providing adequate security cover during tomorrow’s (December 10) programme of JP Nadda. This is especially important in view of today’s (December 9) serious security lapses in Kolkata during his programme,” the letter written by state president Dilip Ghosh said.

On Wednesday, Nadda participated in a door-to-door campaign at Bhowanipore in south Kolkata, which is the home turf of Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee. On Thursday, he would be camping at Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas, which is the constituency of Abhishek Banerjee, TMC MP and Mamata Banerjee’s nephew.

“At our party office at Hastings in Kolkata, there was a mob of over 200 armed with sticks, bamboos etc., raising black flags. Some of them climbed on the cars parked outside the office and raised slogans. Police did not intervene to stop them and casually allowed them to come within close range of Nadda’s vehicle,” said the letter.

It also alleged that the pilot car didn’t provide any smooth passage and the convoy was stopped at various traffic intersections, raising security concerns.

Ghosh’s letter also alleged that the state government failed to ensure full security arrangements as per government protocol during the visit of the BJP chief who has a Z category security cover by CRPF.

Senior police officials refused to comment, saying that the state home department would do so.The state government had not issued any statements till 12noon.