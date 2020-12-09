BJP brass steps in to stall Tripura CM’s public meeting amid infighting

india

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 16:37 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party leadership has stepped in to iron out differences between Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb and a section of party functionaries in the state.

The party high command has asked Deb not to hold a public meeting on December 13 to seek “people’s mandate” on whether he should continue in the CM’s position, said a BJP functionary aware of the details.

The widening divide in the BJP unit in Tripura became evident earlier this week when a section of party leaders raised slogans against the chief minister during the visit of Vinod Sonkar, the newly appointed state in-charge.

The CM’s team blames the Left cadre for raising slogans against him. On Tuesday, Deb said would seek the people’s mandate on continuing in his post on December 13 at a public meting.

A party functionary aware of the details said the differences in the party unit have been exacerbated by the friction between the CM and legislator and strong man Sudip Dev Barman.

“The central leadership has stepped in to resolve the differences. The party’s interests override all else,” the functionary said.