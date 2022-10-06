BJP calls Bharat Jodo Yatra ‘directionless’, Cong hits back

Targeting Congress and its ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday called it “directionless”.

“To describe @RahulGandhi’s #BharatJodoYatra in one word, it would be ‘directionless’.Seems like the futile rally is solely aimed at attacking #RSS and its ideologies,” Dr K Sudhakar, Karnataka’s minister for health, family welfare and medical education said in a series of tweets on Wednesday.

He also used #BharatTodoYatra to emphasise his point. Sudhakar who was formerly with the Congress and defected with several others from his party to the BJP in 2019, has become a staunch critic of his former party who he has accused of being involved in corruption, communalism and further dividing the country.

“Congress ruled India for over five decades with the sole policy of divide & rule adopted by @RahulGandhi’s ancestors! In fact, it is #RSS which has served in the path of national integration by rectifying Congress’ wrongdoings.”

“What one can draw inference from #BharatJodoYatra is that @RahulGandhi is trying to rectify the wrongdoings of his ancestors, who did nothing but divide & rule, right from his great grandfather #Nehru who is responsible for the partition!” he added.

Reacting to the BJP criticism, Congress legislator and chairman of the party’s communications wing Priyank Kharge said in a post on Twitter: “Dear @BJP4Karnataka, we know you are unnerved by #BharatJodoYatra. Why else would the CM make a press brief at 9 pm & the entire cabinet come out to make daily comments on it?”

The Bharat Jodo Yatra will resume in Karnataka’s Mandya district on Thursday with interim party president Sonia Gandhi also expected to join the rally.

Sonia Gandhi had arrived in Karnataka on Monday and is currently staying in a private resort in Kabini. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is also likely to join Rahul in the Karnataka leg of the Yatra, people aware of the developments said.

The padayatra or foot march has already been through Chamarajanagar and Mysuru in Karnataka before Rahul Gandhi will continue forward across the country, covering over 3500 km in total.

The two national parties have several times locked horns over issues like corruption, communalism and various other topics in the run up to the assembly elections next year.