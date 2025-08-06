BJP calls for boycott of Kamal Haasan’s movies over ‘sanatana dharma’ remarks

The Tamil Nadu BJP on Tuesday urged people to boycott movies featuring the actor-politician Kamal Haasan, in a response to his comments on “sanatana dharma” made at a charity event held on Sunday. Veteran actor Kamal Haasan said that only education has the power to change the nation and it is the only weapon that can break the shackles of dictatorship and Sanatana. (PTI)

BJP state secretary Amar Prasad Reddy posted a video message onto his social media accounts, wherein he said: “Earlier it was Udhayanidhi Stalin. Now, it is Kamal who wants to destroy sanatana dharma. Let’s teach them a lesson.”

“I appeal to every Hindu to not watch Kamal’s movies, not even on OTT. If we do this, they will not share such irresponsible statements that hurt millions of Hindus on public platforms,” he added.

At the event on Sunday organised by Agaram Foundation, a non-profit run by fellow Tamil actor Suriya, Kamal Haasan said: “Only education has the power to change the nation. It is the only weapon that can break the shackles of dictatorship and Sanatana.”

The actor was referring to the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), which the ruling DMK wants abolished.

Haasan also said that a central exam for medical admissions was a barrier for marginalised students.

“Do not take any other weapon in your hand. It isn’t possible to win with any other weapon because ignorant majoritarianism will defeat you,” added Haasan, who recently became a member of the Rajya Sabha after being nominated by the DMK after his party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) entered into an alliance with them ahead of the Lok Sabha elections last year.

The controversy around the actor’s comments recalled the row that erupted in 2023 around deputy chief minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s call for the eradication of sanatana dharma, wherein he said: “Just like dengue, mosquitoes, malaria, or coronavirus need to be eradicated, we have to eradicate Sanatana.”

Historically, the DMK has considered sanatana dharma to be a centuries-old issue which compounds caste and gender-based discrimination. This point has found itself echoed by the writings of BR Ambedkar.

Haasan’s former co-actor Khusboo Sundar, who was recently appointed vice president of the state BJP, said that Haasan’s comments were unnecessary.

“I feel Kamal sir speaking at an event like this about education and bringing in Sanatana was absolutely uncalled for, unwanted,” Sundar told PTI.

“You could have just stressed on the importance of education because we all agree education is your biggest weapon. Speaking there about Sanatana was absolutely wrong because nobody is including education with Sanatana...,” he added.

Haasan has not personally issued any response to the BJP’s criticism, as of the time of going to print.

Meanwhile, DMK spokesperson A Saravanan said that the entire right wing was enraged with Haasan’s speech.

“Kamal Haasan has hit the bull’s eye. They (the right wing) don’t know how to react. They are not able to attack him and know his powers of amplification,” he said.