BJP calls Nitish Kumar 'Hoppenheimer'; Kapil Sibal at INDIA meet: 10 points

The second and the last day of the opposition alliance INDIA's meeting in Mumbai was marked with significant developments as a decision on seat sharing was taken. Amid the opposition parties' resolve to fight together 'as much as possible', the BJP continued its attack on INDIA while in a major development former Congress leader who had left the party, Kapil Sibal, attended the meeting. In the group photo, he stood on the side, not amid the top leaders of the Congress. Rahul Gandhi in conversation with Uddhav Thackeray during INDIA alliance meet on Friday.

INDIA alliance meeting: Here are the top takeaways:

1. Setting up of committees

Several committees were set up which from now on will take up different issues. The seat-sharing arrangements in different states will be initiated immediately in a collaborative spirit of give and take.

2. No logo launched

It was highly speculated that INDIA group will launch its logo in the third meeting in Mumbai. But the logo was not launched and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said there would be more discussions on the issue. The BJP claimed the INDIA leaders could not come to agreement over logo. "No surprise here! When have they ever agreed on anything before," BJP said in a tweet.

3. Early election?

INDIA bloc set the ball moving for the election with the formation of the top committee amid speculations of early elections. The five-day special session of Parliament from September 18 to 22 has triggered these speculations. "There is no certainty, but elections can be held early, so we've to remain alert and be prepared. we have discussed this," Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar said.

4. Nitish Kumar Hoppenheimer

The BJP called Nitish Kumar Hoppenheimer, in a wordplay on Oppenheimer as Nitish Kumar said he is not in the race for the PM post. "Riveting story of a chief minister who switched sides 5 times to keep his chair. Starring Nitish Kumar as Hoppenheimer the professional party hopper," the BJP's satirical poster read,

5. No welcome to Bhagwant Mann

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chandha accompanied AAP convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to the two-day meeting. The BJP shared a video of the three entering the venue and only Kejriwal being welcomed. BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "Pretty sad to see how Punjab CM was treated. Was welcome team instructed by AAP leaders that only Kejriwal should be welcomed & not Punjab CM as Kejriwal is Super CM of Punjab & non-working CM of Delhi?"

6. Kejriwal says 'desperate attempts...'

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in his statement after the two-day meet said there are desperate attempts to show infighting in INDIA. But all opposition parties are together and no leader is in the alliance for the PM post, Kejriwal added.

7. Sibal's first attendance

Senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal was present at the meeting on Friday. Reports claimed Kapil Sibal's attendance created a flutter as senior Congress leaders were not happy about Sibal attending the meeting. But Congress top leadership apparently had no problem with Sibal joining the meeting, though Sibal was not seen along with the Congress leaders in the group photo.

8. 'Differences being ironed out'

Rahul Gandhi in his statement said INDIA leaders have differences among them but these meetings are building rapport and bringing them together. There is increased flexibility among the leaders with differences being ironed out, Rahul Gandhi said

9. 'Ready to compromise'

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav said there will be no problem with seat sharing in the states as the parties are ready to compromise for the bigger cause of defeating the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

10. 'Prepare for more ED raids'

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the opposition leaders should be prepared for more ED raids because of the government's vendetta politics.

