Prepare for more attacks, raids, arrests: Mallikarjun Kharge at key INDIA meet

As the INDIA alliance commences its preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said “140 crore Indians are looking towards us with the hope to relieve them of their miseries”. He also warned opposition partners to prepare for more attacks, raids and arrests due to the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government’s “vendetta politics”. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge (centre) with senior party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in Mumbai on Friday. (PTI Photo)

Inaugurating the formal meeting of the INDIA alliance in Mumbai, Kharge said the success of the bloc can be measured by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s increasing attack on the alliance.

“We should be prepared for more attacks in the coming months, more raids and arrests due to this government’s vendetta politics. The more ground our alliance gains, the more the BJP government will misuse agencies against our leaders. It was done in Maharashtra, Rajasthan and West Bengal. In fact, last week, it was done in Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh as well,” Kharge said, referring to the ongoing raids and cases against key Opposition leaders.

The Congress president maintained that the success of the INDIA’s Patna and Bengaluru meetings can be measured by the fact “the Prime Minister in his subsequent speeches has not just attacked INDIA, but also compared the name of our beloved country with a terrorist organisation and a symbol of slavery”.

Modi last month had slammed the alliance and said even the East India Company during the British Raj and terrorist organisation Indian Mujahideen had used the name ‘India’.

“Today, every section of our society — be it the farmers, youth, women, the marginalised, middle class, public intellectuals, NGOs and even journalists — all have been at the receiving end of BJP’s authoritarian misrule...140 crore Indians are looking towards us with hope to relieve them of their miseries,” Kharge said pitching that the alliance is catering to aspirations of all Indians.

Continuing his scathing attack on the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Kharge spoke about hate crimes, release of convicts of rape and referred to the atrocity on a Kuki woman, wife of a Karil hero.

“The communal poison that the BJP and RSS have spread over the last 9 years is now seen in hate crimes against innocent train passengers and against innocent school children. It is no surprise that when people involved in gruesome rape are released and felicitated in one part of the county, it encourages horrific crimes and parading of naked women somewhere else. In Modi ji’s India, even the wife of a Kargil brave heart is also not spared,” Kharge said.

“It is the BJP government’s apathy towards the marginalised that makes their leaders urinate on poor tribals and Dalits, and the culprits roam freely,” the Congress president said, referring to an incident in Madhya Pradesh.

The Congress president also attacked the government over the federal system — a common issue for many Opposition parties.

“The Central government headed by Prime Minister Modi wants to keep states under check. States are being denied their share of the tax revenues. MNREGA dues to Opposition-ruled states are not disbursed. Special grants and state specific grants are not released as per recommendation of the Finance Commission. Investors are forced to move their investments and projects out of opposition ruled states to states ruled by the BJP,” Kharge said.

In the meeting, Kharge also touched upon the latest revelations on the Adani issue and questioned why the PM is not getting the issue investigated.

“Yesterday, Rahul ji held a press conference here and questioned PM Narendra Modi’s silence on alleged stock manipulation by the Adani group. he demanded a JPC probe into charges of round tripping and reports of opaque investment from Mauritius based company. It is unexplainable why the Prime Minister is not getting the matter investigated. The BJP wants complete control on agencies and institutions – it is adamant on controlling the appointment of ED chief, the CBI director, Election Commissioners or even judges of courts across the country,” Kharge said.

The Congress chief claimed that the alliance has been able to hold the government accountable both within and outside Parliament as “a united front”. “Our strength makes the government nervous, which is why it has further bulldozed important bills in parliament, suspended our MPs on flimsy grounds, filed privilege motions against us, switched off our mikes, not allowed cameras to cover our protests and blatantly censored our speeches on Sansad TV,” he added.

