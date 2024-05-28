BJP candidate Ravi Kishan calls Shashi Tharoor 'angrez aadmi'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Kishan on Tuesday lashed out at fellow parliamentarian from Congress, Shashi Tharoor, over the latter's prediction that the ruling party will find it difficult to even cross 300 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.



“It will be difficult for them to even cross 300 seats...After 5 phases of elections, we are seeing that people are upset with the government because there is unemployment, inflation... Congress will be in a better position than before. We will get good results in the North also,” the Congress MP had told ANI.



Hitting back at Tharoor, the BJP MP from Gorakhpur said,"Shashi Tharoor is 'angrez aadmi'. We go to Manali and Shimla on vacations, they come to India during elections. They neither know the country nor its villages. They don't know this sweat."

Ravi Kishan is seeking a second straight term from Gorakhpur, the eastern UP town which is the bastion of chief minister Yogi Adityanath. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Bhojpuri actor-turned-politician had defeated Samajwadi Party's Ram Bhuval Nishad.



On Tuesday, Ravi Kishan in an interview to news agency PTI claimed that half a dozen opposition parties will cease to exist and their candidates will lose deposits after Lok Sabha results are out on June 4.



"You will see on June 4 that these 26 parties are going to face defeat. More than half a dozen of them will cease to exist and the deposits of their candidates forfeited," Kishan said.

“The opposition wants the country to run on the basis of Shariat but this cannot happen. The country will be run according to Baba Saheb Ambedkar's Constitution,” he added.

I promise that the Constitution will not be tampered with (if the BJP wins)... The Congress definitely wants to tamper with the Constitution," said Kishan, who had contested from Jaunpur in 2014 on a Congress ticket before switching over to the BJP.